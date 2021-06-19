The Gandhi scion blocks Sachin Pilot’s phone number!

New Delhi: Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi is said to be unhappy with the party leaders who are resorting to “pressure politics” and are trying to destabilise the government in Rajasthan. What upsets Rahul Gandhi all the more is that they are involved in such activities at a time when the party needs to be strengthened—the kind of pressure politics, which intensified soon after an interview of former Rajasthan Dy CM Sachin Pilot, did not go down well with the high command. Rahul Gandhi is already upset with some leaders of the party, who were behind the attempt to topple the Congress government in Rajasthan last year.

Sources say it was at the behest of Rahul Gandhi that no senior leader of AICC met Sachin Pilot. Ajay Maken, who is general secretary in charge of Rajasthan unit, and K.C. Venugopal, in-charge of organisation were in Delhi, but could not meet Sachin Pilot. This, despite the fact that both the leaders are dealing with Rajasthan matters After returning from Jaipur, Maken in his statement did not even once name Rahul Gandhi, which shows the Gandhi scion’s displeasure over the entire development. Maken only said that Venugopal, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and he himself have been in communication with Sachin Pilot. What raised eyebrows was that Maken did not name Rahul Gandhi while it is a fact that all decisions have to be taken by him only.

Rahul Gandhi continues to meet leaders from Punjab. Sources say that he has also met some of Rajasthan leaders as well. Rahul Gandhi is so upset that he is said to have blocked the phone numbers of some party leaders, including Sachin Pilot.

After the fall of the Congress government in MP last year, Rajasthan Congress, too, saw a revolt soon thereafter leading, to a massive crisis for the Gehlot government. Rahul Gandhi is understood to have taken it very seriously. He is of the view that Congress leaders were fighting with one another at a time when there was a corona crisis all around. What he is again displeased with is that the same leaders are trying to create tension in the party through the media during the corona crisis. A rumour about Sachin Pilot joining BJP was also spread in Rajasthan obviously to create a pressure. Even the name of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was also dragged in this story, saying that she would not allow Sachin Pilot to join the saffron party. Priyanka, who was in Himachal Pradesh at that point of time, was taken aback by such a rumour, particularly in view of the fact that it is Rahul Gandhi who takes decisions in other states except UP. Sonia Gandhi may be Congress interim boss, but it is Rahul Gandhi who puts the final stamp on any matter. After taking consent of Rahul Gandhi, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot finalizes everything. Rahul Gandhi’s reliance on Ashok Gehlot has grown after the latter managed to save his government last year. Gehlot is said to be the closest to the Gandhis. To recall, it was Gehlot who had defended the Gandhi family when 23 disgruntled leaders mounted attack. Gehlot takes the Gandhi family into confidence before his decisions. The high command takes his advice in terms of appointments at organizational levels.

Gehlot’s political acumen could be understood from how he wooed back the rebels. He won the confidence of more than half of those who were with Sachin Pilot. The hgh command has been updated on all this. Venugopal, who visited Jaipur, is said to have briefed the high command that there is no threat to the government even if a couple of leaders leave the party. At the same time, what is benefiting Congress is the BJP’s infighting. Faced with groupism, the BJP is not in a position to destabilise Congress in Rajasthan. After BJP’s Bengal defeat, political equations are also favouring Congress. There are indications that those who backed the government would be adjusted by next month. Meanwhile, Sachin Pilot’s pressure politics is said to be beyond comprehension. It is said that the Khan Market gang has again misguided Sachin Pilot, with the result that he ended up annoying the high command. The phrase “Khan Market gang” originated during the Lok Sabha polls of 2019 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that the “Khan Market Gang does not want BJP to form a government.” This gang was in dominance during the Congress regime. It is said that some journalists used to hobnob with certain leaders, working out some plans to achieve their objectives in the government. This “Khan Market Gang’ became non-existent after the Modi government came into existence. Now, some journalists are seen advising certain youth leaders, who suffer political loss at the end of the day.