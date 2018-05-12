New Delhi: After its successful launch at Delhi University (north campus and south campus), Laxmi Nagar and Noida, Placio recently unveiled Placio-student housing property at another important educational hub in Greater Noida. The newly-built student housing is located near the IIMT College, Knowledge Park III, Greater Noida, and is available in three categories. “We are happy about the expansion of Placio in Greater Noida. Placio will be a one-stop solution for outstation students in search of accommodation,” said Rohit Pateria, founder and CEO, Placio.