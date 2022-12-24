NEW DELHI: Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, and Coal and Mines, said, “Ultimately the world is expecting so much from India, our growth rate is not one of the highest in the world as far as our electrification is concerned in railway sector. These are all the things where we need energy security.”

He added, “We need to use coal in a sustainable way and then we should balance it, moreover, when we use coal, we can absorb the emission and how to do that is the question. for which we have undertaken a lot of activities. We are giving 50 per cent rebate as far as concession in the coal revenue share. And while taking care of it, we are funding Rs 6000 crores to them. we are also focussed on plantation of trees in a huge way. we are planting the trees to absorb emissions.”