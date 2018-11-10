NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said he will be visiting Varanasi on Monday to inaugurate development projects that will have a transformative impact on the city and Uttar Pradesh. “I look forward to being in Kashi to inaugurate development projects that will have a transformative impact on the city and the rest of Uttar Pradesh, especially Poorvanchal,” Modi said in a series of tweets. “Kashi has blessed me with unparalleled affection. I am doing everything possible to transform the ancient city and strengthen it with the modern infrastructure it deserves—a major infrastructure project, which will enhance ‘Ease of Living’ for the people of Varanasi,” the Prime MInister said. The government, in an official release, said that Modi will on Monday dedicate to the nation two important national highways in Varanasi, having a total length of 34 km built at a cost of Rs 1571.95 crore. It said that the 16.55 km Varanasi Ring Road Phase-I has been completed at a cost of Rs 759.36 crore, while the work of four-laning and construction of 17.25 km Babatput-Varanasi road on NH-56 has cost Rs 812.59 crore.