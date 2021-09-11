Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Sardardham Bhavan in Ahmedabad via video conference on Saturday. The building will provide hostel facilities to girls and boys from rural areas in preparation for competitive examinations. Developed by Patidar Samaj, the campus will provide training, boarding and accommodation to students at reasonable rates.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said that PM Modi has also inaugurated Sardardham Phase-2 Girls Hostel through video-conference. Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel were also present during the programme. Recalling Vivekananda’s speech in Chicago, Prime Minister Modi said that the World Parliament of Religions was convened on this day in 1893 in Chicago. Today, Swami Vivekananda was standing on the global stage and introduced India’s human values to the world.

Addressing the gathering, PMModi said that there is a tradition of worshiping Ganesha before any auspicious deed and fortunately Sardardham Bhavan has been started on the occasion of Ganesh Utsav. “Yesterday was Ganesh Chaturthi and now the whole country is celebrating Ganeshotsav. I wish you all a very happy Ganesh Chaturthi and Ganeshotsav.” A great feature of the Patidar society is that it gives a new identity to the trade wherever they go. PM Modi further said that “this skill of yours is now being recognized not only in Gujarat and the country, but all over the world. Patidar is another great virtue of society, wherever you live, India’s interest is paramount to you.”

Modi discussed the new education policy, Skill India, Startup India and other schemes. The Prime Minister said through Skill India, today the youth are improving their talents; the youth of Gujarat are moving forward through Skill India, and Startup India. The people of Gujarat give a new identity to trade wherever they go. Modi said that the contribution made by the people of Gujarat is significant. Referring to the epidemic, PM Modi said India’s GDP was growing at a time when the world economy was deteriorating. “India has no shortage of opportunities in the 21st century. We have to see ourselves as a global leader.”

In his address, PM Modi said that the unity of farmers, youth and the poor in the Kheda movement led by Sardar Patel had forced the British government to bow down.”That inspiration, that energy is still standing in front of us today as the ‘Statue of Unity’ on the land of Gujarat. Gandhiji started his journey to Dandi from here in the freedom struggle, which is still a symbol of the joint efforts for the freedom of the country.”

He added that constant efforts are being made to bring forward those sections of the society who are left behind. Today, on the one hand, work is being done for the rights of Dalits and backward classes, and 10% reserve has also been given to the backward people on the same economic basis.

Speaking on the occasion of inauguration of Sardardham Bhavan, Prime Minister Modi referred to Tamil poet Subramaniam Bharti and said that he had sacrificed his entire life for the progress of the society and the nation. “Subramaniam Bhartiji has always laid special emphasis on the unity of India, the unity of mankind. His ideal was the idea of India and it is an integral part of the philosophy.” Modi further said that “today, I am making an important announcement on this occasion. It has been decided to set up a chair in the name of Subramaniam Bhartiji in Banaras Hindu University. The’Subramaniam Bharti Chair’ on Tamil Studies will be set up at BHU’s Arts Faculty.”

On the 20th anniversary of 9/11 in the United States, the Prime Minister said that these attacks have taught the world a lot. “This attack is the day of the attack on humanity. We have to remember the lessons of these terrorist incidents. Along with this, efforts must be made with full faith for human values.” Modi further said that while “we are celebrating the nectar of independence today, we have given the mantra of all together, all development and all efforts to the country”.

According to the PMO, Sardardham is working towards educational and social transformation, upliftment of the weaker sections of the society and providing employment opportunities to the youth. According to Sardardham’s website, the first phase of the building in Ahmedabad has been completed at a cost of Rs 200 crore. It is built on 11,672 square feet near Vaishnodevi Circle in the Ahmedabad-Gandhinagar border area.

Sardardham has residential facilities for 1,600 students, 1,000 computer systems, e-library, hi-tech classroom, gym, auditorium, rest house with 50 luxury rooms and other facilities for political meetings. The building has a library with a capacity of 1,000 students, an auditorium with a capacity of 450 seats, two multi-purpose halls with a capacity of 1,000 people, indoor games and other facilities. In front of the building is a 50-feet high bronze statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.