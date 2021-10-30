KOLKATA: In a scathing attack on the Congress, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is getting stronger day by day because of the Congress’ weakness. Mamata Banerjee said this on her visit to Goa. Mamata Banerjee alleged that the Congress itself was not interested in uniting the opposition. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo stressed on the need for regional parties to come forward to strengthen the federal structure of the country. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, “Modi is increasing his power day by day because of the Congress. It is the Congress that is bringing Modi into the limelight. If the Congress cannot decide on the strategy of opposing the BJP, then the country will have to suffer the consequences. The country has many opportunities, why should the country suffer due to the Congress?” The Congress rejected the proposal of an alliance with the Goa Forward Party, which created the possibility of their alliance with the TMC. Banerjee said, “Instead of fighting against the BJP in Bengal, the Congress has fought against me, against my party. What do you think? Will we still greet them with flowers? We want to give up seats to regional parties. I want regional teams to be strong. Vijay Sardesai and I have decided to fight the BJP together.” Significantly, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is coming to Goa today.