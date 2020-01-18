New Delhi: The recent meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mamata Banerjee at Raj Bhawan in Kolkata has left some people in Bengal confused. While Mamata Banerjee termed the meeting a “Constitutional responsibility” and “courtesy’, some people here seemed confused as Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Banerjee has been opposing the BJP on several issues.

Sudhabroto, a software engineer working in a private company in New Town, said: “I am unhappy with Prime Miinster Modi having a meeting with Mamata Banerjee. I feel that politicians can’t be trusted at all.” Due to anti-incumbency and the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) coming into force, the BJP’s popularity in the state has been growing.

A student of Presidency University told The Sunday Guardian: “The BJP is an alternative to TMC in Bengal. As both the TMC and BJP are opposed to each other and there have been incidents of violence between the two parties, the meeting between Mamata Banerjee and PM Modi has not sent a good message. They must inform people about the discussions they had in the meeting.”

A BJP worker told The Sunday Guardian: “The TMC has inflicted violence in the name of protests against the CAA. Our cadre is being beaten up by the TMC goons in many areas across the state. However, the meeting between PM Modi and Mamata Banerjee has created a trust deficit not only in our support base, but also among our cadre.”