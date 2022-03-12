The poll results are also an approval of PM Modi’s comments that he made during one of his rallies when he attributed the success of Operation Ganga to the rising power of India in the global arena.

New Delhi: The four-out-of-five electoral outcome for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) can be attributed to an extent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s firm, determined and extraordinary global reach leading to “India’s substantial rise” on the world platform. The saffron surge in most of the states that went to polls recently suggests that PM Modi’s “masterstrokes” on foreign policy front struck the right chord with the voters.

While addressing party workers after the election victory at BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Thursday, what PM Modi said was, in fact, confirmation of how the voters put the stamp of approval on the diplomatic positions that his government has taken from time to time. Referring to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, PM Modi said on Thursday, “India’s several needs are connected to the involved countries but it is on the side of peace and hopes that all problems get resolved through dialogue.” He further said, “In this uncertain environment of upheaval, the people of India, particularly states like Uttar Pradesh have shown their far-sightedness.” “The way the voters have given their mandate for stable governments in these polls signifies that democracy runs in the veins of Indians,” he added.

PM Modi’s message was loud and clear to the global community as well as to politicians in India who were questioning his government’s stand on the Ukraine conflict. The massive mandate to the BJP in UP and other states is the response of the people to those questioning India’s Ukraine stand. The poll results are also an approval of PM Modi’s comments that he made during one of his rallies when he attributed the success of Operation Ganga—Ukraine evacuation mission—to the rising power of India in the global arena. What created a positive impact of PM Modi’s diplomacy among the people of poll-bound states was the Ukrainian President and other world leaders appealing to him to persuade Russian President Vladimir Putin to stop the war. That Putin kept briefing PM Modi on the conflict situation “reinforced the belief about the strength of his leadership in the global arena”. Even diplomats at Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) are analysing how the government’s diplomatic positions went down well with the voters. “PM Modi not yielding to the pressure of the Quad members in terms of India’s Ukraine stand was appreciated even by his political opponents,” a diplomat told The Sunday Guardian.

While expressing satisfaction over law and order, development and other issues in UP, voters in the remotest areas of the state were on record appreciating PM Modi’s bold foreign policy moves. What is interesting for diplomats is to see is how the current dispensation’s foreign policy had an impact on domestic electoral politics. “That big powers such as the US, the UK, Germany, France and Italy are coming to India was the perception among the voters. These countries are unable to browbeat us today with Modi as PM,” says a Foreign Service official. PM Modi’s surgical strike against Pakistan continues to thrill the voters. “People attributed it to the Modi government’s aggressive diplomacy that Pakistan continues to be on FATF’s grey list,” say sources.

China being under tremendous pressure due to PM Modi’s diplomatic offensive was another reason cited by some for backing the BJP. “Some voters were of the view that India’s pressure and the External Affairs Minister’s tough talk forced China to come to the dialogue table,” a source said.

What also dominated the public discourse was that PM Modi was adjudged the world’s most popular leader with an approval rating of 71% of India’s adult population. A US-based global leader approval tracker, Morning Consult had come out with this result. Among the 13 leaders surveyed by the research firm, PM Modi topped the list with 71%. US President Joe Biden and Canada’s Justin Trudeau were far behind him. “This was another certificate of PM Modi’s international image,” says a diplomat.

“Needless to say, India’s international standing has vastly improved over the last seven years,” claims a diplomat. “Despite the Quad members including the all powerful US being critical of Russia, India continued to take a different stand because of PM Modi’s determination,” he adds. He insisted that India wants peace which could be achieved through dialogue only.

Voters also recalled how the world community lauded PM Modi’s vaccine policy in what was another big global achievement of his government.

Moreover, PM Modi’s candid comments during his Independence Day speech at Red Fort were recalled by the voters in UP when he had said, “India is fighting the twin challenges of terrorism and expansionism with great courage, and does not hesitate in taking tough decisions.” He had said that by conducting surgical and air strikes, the country sent out the message of a “New India”.

“This was well received by the voters in Uttar Pradesh, as the ‘New India’ refrain cemented PM Modi’s image of being a strong leader,” say sources. There is no denying the tremendous public response to PM Modi’s foreign policy initiatives to rein in “enemies” from China, Pakistan to Taliban also boosted the energy level of BJP workers and leaders. BJP MP Hema Malini was so quick to cash in on it when she said amid thunderous applause at a rally that everybody in the world wanted PM Modi to stop the Russia-Ukraine war.