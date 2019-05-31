India: Considered as one of the largest events ever held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, Narendra Modi’s oath-taking ceremony turned out to be a grand affair with an attendance of more than 8,000 guests.

The ceremony witnessed the presence of key dignitaries, leaders, ambassadors, and influencers. Amongst those invited were also present Mr. Binod Chaudhary, Chairman of CG Corp Global a transnational conglomerate and Nepal’s first and only billion dollar corporation. Emphasizing on the importance of Indo-Nepal relations, Mr. Chaudhary cited “I hope to see a renewed sense of commitment on part of the Government towards taking the Nepal India relationship to newer heights, thereby giving a conclusion to many of the critical bilateral projects which are still in the pipeline. I have full confidence that PM Modi will take all the required decisive steps to transform Nepal. Both countries need to forget the past and work for a different level of economic prosperity.”

CG Corp Global is a transnational conglomerate with an exceptional legacy of 140 years. Present in over 30 countries with 76 brands, 122 companies and with an employee base of 10,000 people, it is Nepal’s first and only billion dollar corporation that produces world-class products, brands, and services. The Group’s notable areas of interests are FMCG, hospitality, banking, cement, integrated industrial parks, real estate, consumer electronics, telecom, education, energy, biotech, remittance, and retail to name a few. Apart from business, the Group is deeply involved in philanthropic activities through Chaudhary Foundation.

