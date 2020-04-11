NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assumed the role of the captain of Team India in the country’s fight against the coronavirus pandemic, taking with him all the stakeholders and the people at large. As a result, by and large there is approval among all the political parties of the way the government is dealing with the unprecedented crisis.

In fact there is a general sense not only among the different political parties, but also people at large that the decision to impose the 21-day lockdown was timely and needs to be extended further to consolidate the gains achieved in this period. While there may be differences over the time period for which the lockdown should be extended, there is general unanimity that it should be extended. There is also a consensus that the hot zones should be isolated completely in order to ensure that there is no community transmission.

Though there were minor differences over the PM’s call to light candles as a show of unity or to beat thalis to express gratitude towards the frontline workers, the fact remains that by and large, all political parties are standing united in this hour of crisis. While there was criticism of the government after thousands of migrant labourers assembled at Anand Vihar in Delhi in order to reach their native places after the announcement of the lockdown, but there was also appreciation of the fact that the situation was brought under control very swiftly. According to political observers, the country has witnessed constructive and positive politics through the coming together of all sections of polity, which is quite rare, to present a united front in this battle. This has been possible because of the PM’s approach of taking everyone with him.

This week, PM Modi interacted with floor leaders of political parties in Parliament, via video conference. Before that and again on Saturday he interacted with Chief Ministers of different states so that each state was on board on India’s war against the coronavirus. He has also interacted with heads of Indian missions, social welfare organisations, Ayush practitioners etc. He has spoken to people from different sections of society, in order to take their inputs, for example, healthcare, business and industries, media, sports, radio jockeys, doctors, nurses, technicians, etc. In fact, the Prime Minister is also talking to Covid-19 patients to get a sense of how treatment is progressing.

“The Prime Minister is monitoring the situation very minutely to ensure that India is able to break the chain of corona transmission. For this, he has mobilised every citizen of this country. Right from the frontline workers in the health sector, those involved in supplying of essential commodities to a common man who is just staying at home following social distancing norms, everyone is contributing to this fight against corona. The PM has motivated every citizen of this country to become a soldier in this corona war,” an official said.

During the meeting with political parties, the leaders generally appreciated the timely measures taken by PM Modi and said that the entire country stood united behind him during the crisis. These leaders also talked about boosting the health and morale of the healthcare workers, ramping up testing facilities, the need to assist smaller states and union territories and tackling the challenges of hunger and malnutrition.

Sources said leaders of these political parties who participated in the interaction, also spoke about economic and other policy measures that need to be taken to boost the country’s capability in this battle against the pandemic. Suggestions were given by the leaders on extending the lockdown and on a phased exit after the lockdown ends.

REGULAR INTERACTIONS & MEETINGS

Ever since the corona outbreak started globally, Prime Minister held several rounds of meetings and discussions with people from various walks of life and officials in order to find ways and means to fight the pandemic. The Prime Minister had been holding meetings on a daily basis wherein he is updated regularly by the Cabinet Secretary and the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister’s Office.

The Prime Minister is also being updated by the Group of Ministers (GoM) set up under the chairmanship of the Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Harsh Vardhan on the steps being taken by the government.

The PM is talking to the Chief Ministers regularly to get an update on the situation. As a result, almost all the states are on board in the fight against the pandemic. During one such interaction, the PM praised the efforts of state governments working together with the Centre in this fight. He also praised the sense of belonging, discipline, dedication and commitment with which each and every citizen is contributing in this endeavour, be it in following social distancing, Janta Curfew or the lockdown. The PM also said that the priority of the government is saving each and every life, adding that the country is facing serious economic challenges as a result of Covid-19, and the government is committed to overcoming them.

MEETING WITH HEALTHCARE WORKERS

The Prime Minister interacted with the medical fraternity—doctors, nurses and laboratory technicians. In his interaction, the Prime Minister said, “Your optimism has instilled greater confidence in me that the nation will emerge triumphant.” In an effort to maintain the regular supply of medicines and medical equipment, the Prime Minister also held a video conference with pharma sector representatives. In his interaction, the PM asked the pharma industry to work on manufacture of RNA testing kits for Covid-19 on a war-footing. In an effort to keep the nation healthy, the Prime Minister also interacted with various Ayush practitioners. He said the Ayush sector’s importance has increased manifold in the ongoing efforts to tackle Covid-19.

The Prime Minister also telephonically reached to some who got coronavirus and to some of those who have recovered from it, in order to keep an update on their progress.

INTERACTIONS TO ENSURE POSITIVE COMMUNICATION

PM Modi is not talking only to frontline workers directly associated with the fight against coronavirus, but also those who are responsible for communicating the right message. He held discussions through video conferencing with the heads of various electronic media and print media groups and appealed that media should counter pessimism and panic through positive communication.

Talking to radio jockeys and announcers of All India Radio, he said: “Need to constantly celebrate the contribution of the local heroes at national level and boost their morale.”

He also interacted with sportspersons, asking them to play a role in boosting the morale of the nation as well as spreading the message of social distancing along with asking people to continuously follow advisories given during the lockdown. He asked them to include the following five points in their message to people: “sankalp” to fight the pandemic; “sanyam” to follow social distancing; “sakaratmakta” to maintain positivity; “samman” to respect the frontline soldiers in this battle, including the medical fraternity, the police personnel etc; and “sahyog” at a personal level as well as at the national level through contribution to PM-CARES fund.