Prime Minister Narendra Modi pushed for global norms on the basis of his domestic experience on environment-focused development.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted India’s robust attempt to address climate change at the UN Climate Action Summit in New York on Monday. While usually international norms have a domestic impact, at the summit, Modi pushed for global norms on the basis of his domestic experience on environment-focused development.

Starting from the Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan to the ambitious project of delivering piped water to each and every household by 2024, the Narendra Modi-government has always indicated that it is serious about an environment-focused approach to development.

According to a study by the Environmental Defence Fund (EDF), 70% of the rural population in India uses firewood and dung for cooking. Besides producing greenhouse gases, these products cause lung cancer and pneumonia.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, the Central government provided gas connections and Rs 1,600 for each connection to families falling under Below Poverty Line (BPL) category. According to government officials, the scheme has already reached 8 crore beneficiaries.

In 2015, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the Ujala scheme meant to replace 77 crore incandescent lamps with LED bulbs. The aim was not only to reduce electricity bills, but also help in environment protection.

Under the Paris Agreement, India submitted its Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) outlining eight targets for 2021-2030 which include (i) to reduce greenhouse gas emissions intensity of its GDP by 33% to 35% by 2030 from 2005 level; (ii) to achieve about 40% cumulative electric power installed capacity from non-fossil fuel based energy resources by 2030; and (iii) to create additional carbon sink of 2.5 to 3 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent through additional forest and tree cover by 2030. The other targets pertain to sustainable lifestyles; climate-friendly growth path; climate change adaptation; climate change finance; and capacity building and technology.

According to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC), India is trying to meet the eight missions—on solar, enhanced energy efficiency, sustainable habitat, water, sustaining the Himalayan ecosystem, green India, sustainable agriculture and strategic knowledge on climate change—under the National Action Plan on Climate Change (NAPCC).

In Lok Sabha, the MoEFCC said: “Thirty-three states/Union Territories have prepared State Action Plan on Climate Change in line with NAPCC, taking into account the states’ specific issues relating to climate change.”

Another ambitious project of the government in tackling climate change is International Solar Alliance (ISA), which was launched in Paris by PM Modi and Francois Hollande, the then President of France, on 30 November 2015. India’s efforts on climate action and PM Modi’s leadership of ISA were praised by United Nations chief Antonio Guterres. According to media reports, Guterres described India’s gift of 193 solar panels to UN as “very useful”.

Apart from these, India’s push for e-vehicles and the government’s attempt to scrap single-use plastic has highlighted Modi’s determination in developing an environment-focused approach to development.

According to an official in MoEFCC, as part of Modi’s 100-day plan that was launched on 5 July, the ministry began implementing six important transformative ideas including the Jal Abhayaranya Programme for rejuvenation of Himalayan springs, the national clean air programme to initiate action in 28 priority cities, for protecting and sustaining coastal environment action plan in 100 beaches of India, streamlining environmental clearances, launching of a programme to double the number of trees planted through active public participation, and restoration and rejuvenation of 100 major wetlands across the country.

However, environment activist Vandana Shiva told The Sunday Guardian that there needs to be a more systematic approach and far more community consultation. “For any programme to work practically, the government needs to address its adoption at the system level. So if you want to ban single-use plastic, you have to bring back all the craft industry we used to have for making paper bags and jute bags. It is same for every aspect. During my research on climate change, I have seen that most of the greenhouse gases are from industrial chemical particles. Thus, in the mission to make India single-use plastic free, we need organic farming. Hence, what we need is a systemic approach and society-community participation,” she said.