Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Lord Balaji atop Tirumala Hills on Sunday evening. He will arrive at Tirupati from Sri Lanka at 6 pm. This is Modi’s first visit to Tirumala after became the Prime Minister for second term. Modi will address BJP workers at Tirupati town before visiting the Lord at around 7 pm.

The Prime Minister will be received by Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at Tirupati airport and will accompany him during the visit to the temple. Jagan is planning to accord a rousing reception to the PM as this will be his first meeting with the former after he became the Chief Minister. They had a meeting in Delhi before their swearing-in on 30 May.