The Urdu version of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s book Exam Warriors was launched in an event organised by the India Islamic Cultural Centre at the Dr Ambedkar International Centre in Delhi on Saturday. Exam Warriors has 25 mantras, each mantra stressing on how to deal with the hassles during examinations.

While stressing on the importance of the book for students and their parents, Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said: “The book Exam Warriors will be very helpful for a large section of Urdu language students.” Naqvi praised the Prime Minister’s effort of working towards the well-being of society in totality and said: “Modiji is carrying forward the thoughts and works of Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel.”

Also speaking at the event, Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar said, “Narendra Modi is the first Prime Minister who has written a book on students and examinations. The book gives effective message to the students regarding preparations for examinations. In his book, the Prime Minister has focused on converting the challenges into opportunities.” Javadekar also informed about the steps taken by the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. He said that various measures taken by his government have helped in providing quality, affordable and accessible education to students from every section of society. Rishi Kapoor, who was also present at the book launch event, praised the Urdu version of the book and said: “The book gives inspiration to students to deal with examinations without any stress.”