According to a research, Delhi-NCR is the most fitness conscious region in India, burning close to 340 calories daily and at least 10 days a month on an average.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recently launched fitness campaign—HumFitTohIndiaFit—may look simple, but market experts see a well-designed business idea behind the campaign that is likely to boost the country’s Rs 5,000-crore fitness industry.

Within moments of its launch, the fitness campaign became viral on social media platforms as scores of celebrities from Bollywood to sports started uploading short videos of their exercise regimen on social media.

Till now, the fitness industry in India has largely been an unorganised one, but with rising health consciousness among people, the sector is undergoing rapid transformation. However, fitness awareness is still limited to tier-1 cities, but the trend is rising across tier-2 cities of the country. The trend of fitness in tier-1 cities is such that community centres, public parks, and housing societies are being converted into mini gyms or fitness spaces and this trend is culminating in a big fitness market.

According to a research conducted last year by HealthifyMe, a health-oriented portal, Delhi-NCR is the most fitness conscious Indian region which, on an average, burns close to 340 calories daily and at least 10 days a month. Also, over 45% people who reside in Delhi-NCR work out daily. On the other hand, Kolkata, Lucknow, and Ahmedabad were tagged as the “laziest cities” in the report.

Rajesh Deewan, owner of Fitness Mantra, a health portal, said: “The health and fitness industry in the country is poised to grow at a faster pace as awareness for health and fitness among people is on the rise. From the days of ‘akhadas’ to modern wellness studios, the country’s fitness industry has travelled a long way and the active participation of the government will certainly shape it up further. Thriving international brands like Decathlon, Reebok, Adidas and Skechers are not only selling their products, but with their advertisements, are also helping make India more fitness conscious. Today, in tier-1 and tier-2 cities, one can easily find international gym chains.”

Pawan Jain, an independent market researcher associated with several online fitness portals, said: “The entry of multinational sports brands and growing e-platforms has given the much required kick to the fitness market. Today, the total retail fitness market is at about Rs 5,000 crore and has the potential to grow at a pace of 15%-16% annually. At this growth rate, the size of the fitness market will double by 2020.”

“The mushrooming of gyms in metropolitan cities is not the lone indicator of the growth trend in the Indian fitness industry; addition of new items like protein diet, pro-biotic food, boiled beans, sugar-free drinks, low-cholesterol, baked vegetables and fat-free eatables not only changed the Indian food basket, but also tells the story of a growing fitness industry,” Jain added.

Sanjeet Malik, a former Delhi University teacher of physical education, told The Sunday Guardian: “Yoga, weight loss, aerobics and Zumba, are just a few names popping up the chart of the country’s wellness studios. The demand from youths for these forms of exercise in the age group of 20-40 is on the rise. The chunk of the Indian population is in the age group 20-40 which provides an edge to the fitness market in the country.”

“Nowadays, multinational companies are providing in-house wellness facilities so that the working individual can stay stress free and fit. The hospitality industry is also following the trend. Domestic and international hotel chains have also started providing facilities of gym and spa to their customers,” Malik said.