PM Modi will remain present in all the sessions of the DGPs’ conference on 20-22 January in Delhi. Countering terrorism will be the key agenda.

NEW DELHI: While top police officials are set to discuss key policing and internal security issues in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the annual DGPs/IGPs conference in the national capital on 20-22 January, China’s growing belligerence along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) will also be on top of the agenda. Moreover, Beijing’s growing influence in the neighbouring country and its implications for India will also be discussed threadbare. The importance of the conference being organised by the Intelligence Bureau can be gauged from the fact that PM Modi is going to be present in all the sessions.

Diplomatic sources familiar with the details related to the upcoming police conference told The Sunday Guardian that China using the soil of neighbouring countries to foment trouble for India would be a major part of the discussion. “Top police officials would be briefed on the implications of Beijing’s growing presence in the neighbouring countries such as Nepal, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka etc.,” sources with knowledge of the matter told The Sunday Guardian. The inputs on China have been shared by the Ministry of External Affairs for the conference, sources added. The agenda of discussion will also include China’s soft corner for Pakistan-based terrorists, which is ultimately going to weaken the collective international war against terrorism. Terrorists get emboldened by such supportive gestures, sources said. The officers responsible for internal security of the country would be focussing on countering terrorism strategy. The zero tolerance on terrorism is what PM Modi has always laid emphasis on. According to sources, the government is of the view that the police officials may be custodian of the internal security system but they should also remain updated on external threats as well. China and Pakistan are some of the countries that need to be under focus, sources. “Top officials from the police department need to visit neighbouring countries like Nepal and Bangladesh more frequently so as to be in touch with their counterparts there. This will help them understand the challenges that may come from abroad as well. Moreover, this will give more strength to India’s diplomatic campaign to build pressure on the countries where China seeks to use its influence to whip up anti-India sentiments,” a senior official told this newspaper.

The top police brass will discuss key threats and challenges of various kinds. Using technology for effective policing, maritime security, cyber security, war against drugs and improved border management would also be included in the agenda for discussion. Economic threats, cyber crimes, cryptocurrencies and bringing an end to northeast insurgency will also figure during discussion. The main agenda of the meeting would be terrorism, hybrid militancy and emerging trends in terrorism. The situation of Jammu and Kashmir in the background of terror attacks would be discussed, sources said. The top police brass would also discuss the growing threat of radicalisation, both internally and externally.