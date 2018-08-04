The alleged intruder had a heated argument with the security men at the entrance of the house.

While police has maintained that they killed an intruder who was trying to enter the residence of former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah at Bhatindi in Jammu region on Saturday, eyewitnesses and the parents of the slain person have questioned the police theory.

According to some people of Jammu who have talked to eyewitnesses, the alleged intruder had a heated argument with the security men at the entrance of the house of Farooq Abdullah. They said that the intruder allegedly tried to escape and broke some barriers and it was at this point that he was killed. SSP Jammu Vivek Gupta told The Sunday Guardian that the intruder had a scuffle with the officers on duty and one of them was injured. He confirmed the exchange of heated words between the slain person and the security men. He also confirmed that the intruder was unarmed.

Police identified the unarmed deceased as Murfas Shah, a resident of Poonch district. His father has questioned the killing of his son and has told the media that they could have arrested him. Talking to many media persons in Jammu, his father claimed that his son was killed in cold blood. He said that the police was trying to cover up the murder of his son. Police said that the security forces opened fire on him when he tried to break the security barricade at the residence of Farooq Abdullah. Police said that Farooq Abdullah was in Srinagar when the incident took place. IGP Jammu range S.D. Singh Jamwal told this newspaper that the incident was under investigation. He did not give any further details.