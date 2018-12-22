NOIDA: The iTV Foundation, the corporate social responsibility (CSR) wing of iTV Network, organised pre-Christmas celebrations at Sai Kripa, a Noida based home for orphaned and abandoned children, on Thursday. The special evening was attended by Aishwarya Sharma, Chairperson, iTV Foundation. During the event, iTV Foundation arranged several activities like arrival of Santa Claus who spread the Christmas cheer by distributing gifts to all the children; also present to entertain the children was a magician who performed a magic show. The team also distributed snack boxes to all the children. On the occasion, Aishwarya Sharma said: “Christmas is a time of celebration, hope and laughter and the iTV Foundation organised this activity in order to bring joy in the lives of these underprivileged children who are deprived of this experience.” At the event, Sharma spent time with the Sai Kripa NGO children who displayed their immense talent during special activities like singing, dancing, poem recitation and storytelling. Both the children and representatives of the iTV Foundation enjoyed themselves during the event.