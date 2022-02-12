Naxalite terrorism is the biggest threat to democracy.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while replying to the debate on the President’s address in Parliament, said that “Congress is caught in the clutches of urban Naxals” and that the party’s thinking has been hijacked by the Maoist/Naxalite ideology. This situation is a matter of serious concern for politics. The next day, in the Rajya Sabha, MP Rakesh Sinha also raised the issue of Maoist urban Naxals in the country and the Minister of State for Home gave a detailed answer. The minister in his reply admitted that Maoist elements get help from international groups. Therefore, when there is strong action against them, some international organisations start raising their voice in support of them. There is no doubt that the combined efforts of the Government of India and the state governments have brought down the incidents of Maoist violence during the last 10 years. Where 96 districts were affected by Maoist-Naxal activities in 2010, it has been reduced to 46 districts in 2021. But it is no less dangerous. Especially like the coronavirus, its changing form and impact on socio-economic life will cause a lot of damage.

“Urban Naxals” may not be easily understood by ordinary people. Rakesh Sinha, in his question, placed a particular section of people active in the field of universities and journalism in the category of “urban Naxals” and said that “with the cooperation of foreign forces, these people are directly or indirectly involved in Maoist Naxal organisations operating in various states”, and those organisations carry out violent activities with this help. They are getting the support of some political parties. The real crisis is that it is difficult to find evidence of attempts to provide information or money by taking the identity card of a professor, journalist, writer, doctor, representative of NGO to violent Maoist Naxal-affected areas and it is not possible to get punishment by certifying in the courts. Similarly, the leaders of political parties who give aid to these Naxal organisations become pawns of contact sources, anti-India intelligence agencies, not only in the country but also abroad. Earlier, only some leaders with left-wing views were subjected to such allegations, but the seriousness of the Prime Minister’s direct attack on some of the Congress leaders should be understood. Indian intelligence agencies also keep an eye on such contacts, and meetings abroad.

Recently, there was also information about a senior Congress leader meeting an alleged Chinese leader or official abroad. Then the advice of Rahul Gandhi himself not to have enmity with China and Pakistan together is also being looked at with suspicion. Pakistan has been under the influence of China for decades. It had even handed over some parts of the unauthorized occupation of Kashmir to China over the years. There is no reason not to consider China as an enemy. Not only this, despite the Indian Army giving a befitting reply to China on the border, Rahul Gandhi’s allegation of Chinese army occupation of Indian territory seems unfair. Similarly, it is natural for the government to be worried about the support of Congress leaders to elements belonging to the category of “urban Naxals”. The argument that the Naxalites are protecting the interests of the forest dwellers and protecting them from capitalist exploitation is wrong.

Naxalite ultras use bombs and ammunition to hamper the construction of roads, bridges, schools, even hospitals in tribal areas. Why don’t Maoist supporters accept the fact that Naxalites also carry out terrorist attacks on the lines of Taliban and Al Qaeda? They target not only engineers, doctors, teachers, and security personnel, but even helicopters going for inspection in the forest areas. They use satellite mobile phones, and rocket launchers. The most abominable work is by confusing or intimidating poor innocent tribal women and children by giving them terrorist education, training and joining the organization. About three years ago, I got an opportunity to talk to the tribal men and women who surrendered to the Chhattisgarh police. Their words were heart-wrenching. The leaders of Naxalite groups rape the women of their alleged army. By forcing them to play songs, they prepare other villagers to stand against the administration system. They lay landmines. Despite these activities, urban pro-Naxal politicians or other organisations ask for evidence of crimes or try to prevent them from being punished. It is also surprising that the Naxalites/Maoists had attacked and killed Congress’ own big leader Vidya Charan Shukla and his fellow workers a few years ago. Later, his close relatives had expressed their apprehension that the Naxalites had the support of another Congress leader in this attack. Therefore, Naxalite terrorism is the biggest threat to democracy. While cheering for democracy, it should also be an election resolution that every village in the country will be free from Maoist terror.

The writer is editorial director of ITV Network-India News and Dainik Aaj Samaj.