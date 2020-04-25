New Delhi: With the Gandhis being unable to resolve the sharp differences within the family regarding the future leadership of the party, pressure is mounting on the high command to convene a session of the All India Congress Committee as soon as the country returns to normalcy. A few days ago, Sonia Gandhi constituted an 11-member panel of leaders, under the guidance of former Prime Minister, Dr Manmohan Singh, to take stock of the emerging situation during the lockdown. Significantly, the select group comprised leaders close to both her and Rahul Gandhi.

However, within the set-up, as well as amongst senior leaders, the view is that the Congress should support the government on steps being initiated to tackle the Covid-19 challenge, and subsequently wait for an appropriate time to point out the discrepancies. The leaders aligned to Rahul are all for the party to take on the government during this period of crisis, since they consider it to be the “opportune moment”.

The result being that the Congress’ approach is bereft of clarity, and like on previous occasions, the responses emanating from many leaders are negatively impacting, since the general perception is that the Central government was dealing with the pandemic hands-on, and had it been casual in its attitude and application, the death toll would possibly have been out of control. It is only the assessment of Dr Manmohan Singh on the “Dearness Allowance” curtailment that has received a positive feedback, and by and large, Sonia Gandhi’s suggestion of putting on hold the grand plan to redesign the Central Vista, too, is being viewed as an apt point.

The recurring confusing signals being, who in actuality is running the party. If it is Sonia Gandhi, why on many occasions, is Rahul speaking out of turn; his recent press conference where he uttered the word, “strategic” 19 times was nothing short of showing him as an under-prepared leader. In addition, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has also been making unnecessarily uncalled for statements. However, out of the three Gandhis, she continues to have more acceptability, though the possibility of her being elevated to the top position is rather remote.

The consensus that is gaining momentum within the party is to, once and for all, settle the leadership issue during an AICC session. Sonia Gandhi is confident that her aides, who have for the past 22 years been in charge of the organisation, would be able to ensure that her nominee is elected as the next president. It is obvious that once again, she would want Rahul to be re-elected to head the 135-year-old Congress, though he may face a vigorous challenge from Priyanka, who would definitely not publicly challenge her brother.

However, what is not being factored-in by the high command is that the Gandhis do not enjoy the clout they once had, since they have been unable to act as vote catchers in the electoral arena. All the recent victories of the party have been on account of strong state leadership, and therefore, it would not come as a surprise if the AICC session throws up an unexpected face to head the party. There has been a marked diminishment of the sway the Gandhis wielded, following the two successive humiliating defeats in the Parliamentary polls of 2014 and 2019.

As is well-known, within the Congress, things do not happen by design, but by default. And this is likely to be the scenario even at the AICC session, which was not too long ago to be held in Rajasthan, a Congress-ruled state, but may now have to take place elsewhere.

In fact, what could obstruct Rahul’s re-election is his own statement after the Lok Sabha debacle, that a non-Gandhi should take charge of the party and lead it henceforth.

Within the organisation, the process of short-listing a non-Gandhi had begun with AICC general secretary, Mukul Wasnik emerging as the sole contender. However, insecure of the ramifications of the proposed changes, Sonia Gandhi’s coterie made certain that she returned as the interim president, thus effectively shelving all plans to bring in Wasnik.

Under the changed circumstances, there is a growing opinion that the field should be thrown open for the contest to the president’s post, as also for the much-needed election to the Congress Working Committee, which has virtually become defunct, with members having outlived their utility. To provide sufficient strength to the party, the Congress Parliamentary Board (CPB) must be revived as the highest decision-making body as per the Constitution.

The AICC session would also assist the Gandhis to assess the correct situation and hand over the baton to a senior leader outside the family fold. In terms of sheer organizational experience, Ghulam Nabi Azad would seem to be a front-runner, but in the current political climate dominated by Hindutva politics, his chances are bleak. Punjab Chief Minister, Captain Amarinder Singh, and Rajasthan Chief Minister, Ashok Gehlot, have been reluctant to come on to the national stage.

That would leave the doors open for Kamal Nath, who could come out as a consensus candidate, given his experience and political stature, as also his ability to deal with complex political situations. Another possible candidate could be Bhupinder Singh Hooda, who has repeatedly proved that he is the tallest Jat leader in the country, with a huge mass base. Other than the aforementioned, it is difficult to envisage that any other politician may be in line for the top position, since the younger lot of leaders would not be in the reckoning, unless something significant materialises for Rahul Gandhi.