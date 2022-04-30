Development related to Kishor suggests all is not well between the Gandhi siblings.

New Delhi: The entire development related to poll strategist Prashant Kishor has brought to the fore that former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are at odds with each other. It is abundantly clear now that both the party interim chief Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi were not in favour of Kishor joining the Congress. It was only Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who wanted Kishor to be in the Congress.

It was at Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s insistence only that Sonia Gandhi initiated some talks over the possibility of Kishor’s entry in the party. However, most of the leaders disagreed and as a result a proposal on Kishor’s possible entry was set aside. Rahul Gandhi’s departure for abroad on 18 April was an indication that efforts to have Kishor in Congress will not succeed. Rahul Gandhi had left for abroad even as consultations began over Prashant Kishor. Sources say Sonia Gandhi also did not attend such meetings much. Only Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was taking interest in the proposals given by Kishor.

The development, however, united the two factions of the Congress. While most of the veterans were not in favour of Kishor joining Congress, team Rahul Gandhi also did not want the poll strategist to be in the party.

Last week’s developments underlined two facts. One, Sonia Gandhi has started leading from the front more confidently in terms of organizational matters. Two, the Congress has now reposed faith in the veterans and experienced leaders. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is already a reliable leader for the Gandhis. Now, former MP CM Digvijaya Singh increased activeness at 10 Janpath also speaks volumes about his growing proximity to the Gandhi family. Sonia Gandhi has put to rest different speculation about the “disgruntled group” by giving key responsibilities to the senior and veteran leaders in various committees formed for Chitan Shivir.

Senior leaders of the group of dissenters, namely Bhupender Singh Hooda, Mukul Wasnik, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma, Manish Tiwary and Shashi Tharoor are now back to normal previous business. These leaders used to chalk out strategy for the party when Sonia Gandhi was the full-time president.

Their role got curtailed from 2017 onwards when Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra started taking decisions directly. Several experiments were done in the party which turned out to be counterproductive. The situation worsened after the 2017 UP polls when Priyanka Gandhi Vadra started intervening more frequently in party matters. She went for the services of Prashant Kishor first and then suddenly moved to firming an alliance with the SP. From Sheila Dikshit to Azad, all veterans were unhappy with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s decision, but preferred to be silent. Rahul Gandhi also looked dependent on his sister. Rahul Gandhi’s decision to step down as Congress president after the 2019 Lok Sabha defeat was beyond comprehension. After his resignation, the party stood divided into two groups. The dissenters then raised questions over the functioning of the top leadership. But they all went unheard.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra then intervened in Punjab politics. Sidelining the veterans, she continued to do experiments in UP and also in Punjab. Rahul Gandhi also approved of her decisions. But Congress’ defeats in five states including UP proved that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s decisions were wrong. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had taken all decisions for UP. Her role in other states was also significant. With the party facing an existential crisis as a result of debacles, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was dubbed as a big failure in politics.

In the meantime, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s husband Robert Vadra’s wish to join politics sparked a massive debate. In fact, earlier there was nothing substantial that could suggest Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi are not getting along well. But Kishor’s episode highlighted it significantly.

Difference of opinion between Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra surfaced when debate started on Kishor’s possible entry into Congress. Rahul Gandhi never endorsed the idea of having him in the party as Prashant Kishor has spoken against Congress in 2017 and also against Rahul Gandhi on some occasions. So despite all this, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s reliance on Kishor was not understandable.

Observers believe that Kishor would not be able to ensure Congress’ victory in future, but the party would definitely split due to a series of electoral defeats. Sonia Gandhi has taken timely action in a bid to unite the party.

After Kishor’s effort to enter Congress failed, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra left for America on 26 April. Both Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will now return a couple of days before the Chintan Shivir.