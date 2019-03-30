New Delhi: Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Shipping and Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation, talked exclusively to The Sunday Guardian about the Bharatiya Janata Party’s prospects in the Lok Sabha elections and various other issues, including the Balakot strike, Ram temple, alliance politics, forced retirement of senior leaders, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra. Excerpts:

Q: Am I speaking to Chowkidar Nitin Gadkari?

A: Yes, very much, what you understand by chowkidar—it is a symbol of trust and faith and people of India have been showing trust in this government. We have fulfilled their expectations, hence, as a symbol, the party thought that this phrase can appeal, though the Congress did not leave any stone unturned to disapprove the word of honour, chowkidar. Rather, they retaliated with curses and foul allegations; the voter knows the truth and will vote with faith.

Q: Can the alliances of the Opposition, including Mahagathbandhan, impact your dream of a BJP-led NDA coming to power again?

A: The alliances and the Mahagathbandhan are an alliance of opportunism; there is no ideology in their coming together. This speaks of our strength and I am confident that the BJP and its alliances, put together, will get 325 seats.

Q: Your alliance partner Shiv Sena was cursing you until the last minute, and you had to bow to pressure in Bihar…

A: That is in the past now. In politics, no one remains a permanent foe, hence we also ignored and so did they [at this point, Gadkari went on to sing a Mohammed Rafi song: Chodo kal ki batein…Kal ki baat purani…Naye daur mein likheyngey milkar nayi kahani… But he refused to elaborate on whether this alliance between the Shiv Sena and BJP would be carried forward in the Assembly elections due in Maharashtra in October this year].

Q: What about Raj Thackeray?

A: Raj is completely isolated because of his decision and style of working. It is very tough for him to survive and this could be the beginning of his end in active politics. He should introspect.

Q: L.K. Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Shanta Kumar, Sumitra Mahajan were denied tickets.

A: Whatever we are today is just because of them and their hard work. We cannot forget their contribution in the growth of the BJP. Ramlalji met all the senior leaders and discussed about their contesting polls. It was after consultations with them that we took this decision. If we go by age, Advaniji is 90 plus, so is Joshiji nearing that age. At one stage, you have to pave way for the second line. They are our father figures and will continue to guide all of us in the BJP.

Q: Do you think your workers’ base is hurt with the delay in the Ram temple issue?

A: No, I don’t think so; I personally feel that the Ram temple issue is above politics and I request the media not to make a political issue of it.

Q: The Congress and the entire Opposition are asking questions about the number of deaths in the Balakot airstrike, something which your party president Amit Shah had mentioned.

A: To my knowledge, the Opposition is baffled with the courage of our government and the valour of our defence forces. Raising doubts on any good thing is the job of the Opposition. It helps our neighbor, which has been harbouring terrorists and has allowed terror camps to prosper. This is a sensitive issue and it directly demoralises the forces; hence I request not to make these baseless allegations in the interest of national security.

Q: You have said that the NDA will get 325 seats. Is there a “220 club” in the BJP?

A: Yes I did and I stand by it, but there is no such club in our party, it is the Opposition agenda to spread rumours.

Q: There is a strong perception in political circles that if the BJP gets around 220 seats, you can be the most acceptable candidate for the post of Prime Minister.

A: This is hypothetical to say. I am not the one to do such calculations. I am a dedicated worker of the BJP, and all in the party are confident that we are going to get a majority for the work done under the leadership of Narendra Modi.

Q: The Opposition praises you a lot, like your old time enemy, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Chandrababu Naidu, Mamata Banerjee, and Naveen Patnaik. In the event the numbers fall short, can you pull these regional parties towards your camp?

A: It’s been more than 35 years that I am in active politics. You being in Nagpur have seen me from close quarters that I am a friend to all first, than a politician. I love maintaining relations and I always do it religiously. With Kejriwal, I had a case filed and now that is resolved, so no grudges.

Q: Prime Minister Modi has written a blog on dynasty politics in the Opposition. What about your party?

A: Being a child of a politician is no crime. But I can tell you about me and my two sons—I firmly commit to The Sunday Guardian that no one from my family will ever join politics or demand ticket for contesting any elections. I believe workers in the party give their sweat and blood and hence it is their right first.

Q: How do you see Priyanka Vadra joining active politics and how big a challenge is this to your party? She did a Ganga yatra.

A: We welcome Priyanka Vadra, but the fact remains that she is riding on a punctured scooter, which has deflated the Congress in Uttar Pradesh. The timing is bad for her. I do not think her presence would make any difference. She is like persona non grata. Priyanka Vadra should understand that her Ganga yatra is because of us. It would not have been possible if we did not take up Ganga cleaning on a priority and rejuvenated Maa Ganga, which Priyanka Vadra also must have realised when she had Ganga jal.

Q: Your picture with Congress president Rahul Gandhi during the Republic Day parade became a talk in circles.

A: (Laughs) We were discussing general politics and nothing else… Mein khichdi nahi pakata.

Q: How do you see Rahul Gandhi leading the Congress?

A: I think he is maturing and it is good that he is taking interest, but he has still a long way to go. He will have to shape his party according to his whims and revamp…

Q: Apart from politics, these days you are busy shaping yourself. You have become a fitness freak.

A: To deal with stress you need to be fit from the mind. I was 130 kg earlier; I underwent bariatric surgery though I am fond of eating every day. My morning begins with exercise as advised by a trainer. Diet control and meditation while on the move help me a lot. Now, I am 82 kg.

Q: The Opposition alleges that your party is using Bollywood.

A: This is completely false; we don’t fund nor give any ideas to producers and directors of Bollywood to make films on the BJP or our leadership. It is their discretion—if they find it worth, they do it… I personally refute this

Q: Time and again, you have talked about help to industrialists who have turned non-performing assets. You attracted sharp criticism when you spoke about Vijay Mallya.

A: I am always misinterpreted and misconstrued. I said and I still stand by what I said about Mallya. When banks give loans, industrialists are supposed to return the loans along with interest. Due to bad business conditions, we need to go into the root of the problem and help them. We should try and understand whether the individual’s intentions were credible or false. Instead of doing the research, the media and the Opposition start cursing on the basis of reports.

Q: Amit Shah is contesting from Gandhinagar. Do you think if elected and you form the government, will he get a Cabinet berth?

A: I am confident he will win the seat with a huge margin, it is his home turf and it is the prerogative of the Prime Minister.