New Delhi: The Delhi Police has initiated a “Public Perception” survey of the police force in the national capital for the first time. The exercise is aimed at gauging the levels of perception among the public in terms of response time and quality of policing.

Under the direction of the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Delhi Police has undertaken this survey earlier this month after several complaints of behaviour problems had been received about the police from the common public in the capital.

According to sources in Delhi Police, the survey is being conducted by the Quality Council of India (QCI) to receive feedback from the public on the various aspects of police services like investigation of cases, redressal of public grievances, complaints received on the helpline number, among other services.

The survey is being conducted with a sample size of 2,000 persons for home visits by the surveyor with a designed questionnaire that would consist of questions ranging from perception of the police, cooperation, helpfulness, investigation, among other parameters.

While a telephonic survey of more than 30,000 people would also be conducted simultaneously on all parameters, people who have been victims of crime earlier would be asked 24 questions related to their experience with the Delhi Police.

He further added that Home Minister Rajnath Singh had earlier expressed his displeasure with the force and their behaviour towards the public, following which the survey was asked to be carried out to further improve the quality of policing in Delhi.

The survey is being looked after by the Vigilance department of Delhi Police and the Special CP-Vigilance is heading the survey board along with the QCI chairman.

The survey would be conducted over a period of three months and the compilation of data would take another three months after which the report of the survey is likely to be made public.