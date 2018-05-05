Chief Minister announces Rs. 2050.70 crore for Narmada-Jhabua irrigation project. Chief Minister gives benefits to beneficiaries in village Sutreti.

Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said in the convention of labourers of the unorganized sector and tendu leaf collectors at village Sutreti of district Jhabua today, that full benefits of various schemes will be given to the labourers involved in crop reaping, stone crushing and porters besides farmers holding less than 2.5 acre land. The state government is providing benefits of all the public welfare schemes to entire needy and poor without any discrimination. Shri Chouhan also made an announcement for approval of Rs. 2050.70 crore for Narmada-Jhabua Irrigation Project on this occasion. He distributed benefits of various schemes to the eligible beneficiaries and forest rights pattas in the convention.

CM Shri Chouhan stated that the registered 3 lakh 66 thousand poor, who have registered themselves under the Asangathit Shramik Kalyan Yojana in Jhabua will be made land owners. Pucca house will be constructed and provided to each patta holder under the Pradhanmantri Awas Yojana and Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana. Pucca houses will be given to all the tribal till 2022. He further said that plot for house and electricity will be provided to poor in the state on priority basis. Shri Chouhan mentioned that the state government is working for the welfare of poor by following the ideals of Pt. Deendayal Upadhyaya. Electricity for domestic purpose at the rate of Rs. 200 per month is being given in the state to the registered labourers from April 1.

Moreover, Shri Chouhan said that the people of Madhya Pardesh will also be benefitted by the Ayushman Yojana of the Union Government. Along with this, training will be imparted to poor women to undertake a respectful business. Informing in detail about various schemes, Chief Minister appealed to the people to take part in special gram sabhas to be held on May 7 necessarily. List of registered unorganized labourers will be read in the sabhas. He urged labourers to get their names included in the list during the special gram sabhas, if they find their names missing in the list.

CM Shri Chouhan distributed foot wears, sarees and water bottles to labourers, tendu leaf collectors and mahua flowers’ collectors in the convention. He also distributed benefits of various schemes to the beneficiaries. Shri Chouhan released nukkad natak book “Poriyon ni Handeho” of tribal dialect