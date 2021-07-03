Chandigarh: Punjab is reeling under an unprecedented power crisis, and while the government is trying to bring the situation under control, the Opposition has been continuously targeting the Punjab government for mismanagement of the situation, just ahead of the 2022 elections. Electricity will be the key agenda for most of the parties.

The Punjab government had already ordered reduction in timings of state government offices and reduced power supply to high energy consuming industries. Maximum power demand in the state has, reportedly, risen to 14,225 MW. However, the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has only accommodated for 12,800 MW of usage, resulting in a shortfall of 1,425 MW.

Punjab has a transmission system to meet the demand of around 14,000 MW, but at present the demand has gone beyond it. The unrestricted demand has gone above 15,000 MW. The Amarinder Singh-led government has been under fire from the opposition for not being able to provide sufficient electricity to consumers, especially to the farmers.

Police on Saturday used water cannon to disperse AAP workers forcing their way to “gherao” the residence of Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh against frequent power cuts. Punjab unit chief Bhagwant Mann, along with scores of AAP supporters shouted slogans against the Congress government over the power shortage. AAP workers forced their way through security barricades but police used water cannon to disperse them. Earlier, AAP leaders slammed the Punjab government for having failed to provide 24 hour power to the state.

Earlier this week, the Shiromani Akali Dal protested outside PSPCL offices a against the power cuts. SAD chief Sukhbir Badal demanded for special package for paddy farmers .

Just after Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu offered a solution to the unprecedented power crisis in Punjab, Sidhu came under fire for allegedly owing over Rs 8.67 lakh in pending bills for eight months to the state power utility.

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) took a swipe at the Congress leader for pending electricity bill, urging Punjab Chief Minister to take cognizance of Sidhu’s arrears. Akali Dal posted a meme on their twitter handle and asked Captain to show mercy on Navjot Sidhu.

In Sidhu’s defence, his wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu posted a video on a social media platform and slammed Sukhbir Badal for targeting her husband. Navjot Kaur Sidhu said her husband earns money with hard work and honesty, unlike “you who pay bills from the government’s exchequer. There was a fault in the meter reading and we complained about it to the authorities. As soon as it is corrected, we will pay the due amount.”