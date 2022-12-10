Terrorists execute a rocket propelled grenade attack at Tarn Tarn police station; no casualty was reported.

Chandigarh: Within just seven months, Punjab has seen the second rocket propelled grenade (RPG) attack executed by terrorists at Tarn Tarn police station. Earlier, in May, the Punjab Police (Intelligence) headquarters in Mohali was targeted in a similar RPG attack.

An RPG attack on the Saanjh Kendra located adjoining the Sarhali police station in Tarn Taran rocked this border district of Punjab at around 1.30 am on Sunday. As per official information, there was no casualty reported so far. When this incident happened, around 10 persons, including Sarhali police station SHO Sub-Inspector Parkash Singh, were present at the spot during the attack.

Windowpanes of the police station and the Saanjh Kendra were damaged, besides its main entrance. Senior police officials reached the spot for investigation. All senior officials are tight-lipped over the incident. The rocket-propelled grenade reportedly did not explode. Had it exploded, extensive losses could have happened. According to police sources, the attack was carried out from across the National Highway 54. The police officials were not expecting the possibility of a terror attack. The sources said that the actual target was the Sarhali police station. However, after hitting the grills of the gate, it diverted towards the Saanjh Kendra. Tarn Taran SSP Gurmeet Chauhan, who assumed charge two days ago, said investigations were underway.

A similar attack had occurred at the Punjab Police (Intelligence) headquarters in Mohali on 8 May this year. The police has linked the same with Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh Landa and Pakistan-based terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda. The probe was later transferred to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

In the last few months, from March 2022 to October 2022, Punjab Police recovered grenades: 8, and AK Series Rifles: 8. On 6 December, a Pakistani drone was destroyed. According to BSF, this is the fourth such incident in the last four days. On 4 December, a drone with 3kg of heroin was recovered near the international border in Tarn Taran district. On 3 December, BSF jawans recovered around 25 kg of heroin, which was dropped by a Pakistani drone in Fazilka district. It is being said that Pakistan smugglers are continuously using these drones to send heroin consignments to India illegally. As per BSF officials, on several occasions, they had recovered Hexacopter Drone and Quadcopter drone illegally crossing Indian territory from Pakistan, carrying illegal weapons, drugs. On 12 August, national security agencies got information that Pakistan is running six drone operating centres on the border with Punjab. It is using modern drones from China and Turkey to smuggle weapons and drugs. Pakistan’s intelligence and security agencies are engaged in training terrorists for infiltration and smuggling. The Bayraktar TB-2 drone is also being used. The TB-2 drone uses laser-guided bombs. The TB-2 UAV is used for precision air strikes. It uses laser-guided bombs. The bomb can adjust its path in mid-air. It shoots accurately. It is much cheaper than American and Israeli drones. Experts say that the use of TB-2 UAVs was also seen in the fight between Azerbaijan and Armenia in 2020. According to senior officials, the TB-2 drone has been spotted at the Murid base of the Pakistani Air Force. PAF Murid Base is located in the Chakwal district of Pakistani Punjab. The Bayraktar TB-2 drone can fly at a speed of 130 kmph to 222 kmph. Not only this, this drone can fly with a total weight of 700 kg.

Indian Sikh Youth Federation chief Lakhbir Singh Rode, Paramjit Singh Panjwad, Khalistan Zindabad Force’s Ranjit Singh Neeta, Babbar Khalsa’s Wadhwa Singh, and Harinder Singh Rinda, and Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannu are completely walking shoulder-to-shoulder with Pakistan’s ISI. This is the reason that the ISI is getting the benefit of the meticulous knowledge of the border areas of Punjab. In addition, network and sleeper cells are being set up in Punjab. Kashmiri terrorists are also being roped in in this entire network.