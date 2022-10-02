NEW DELHI: The paddy harvesting season has started in Punjab. Keeping stubble burning in mind, the Punjab Agriculture department has started preparing to tackle stubble burning issue.

This year, the Punjab government will use machines and technology to tackle the stubble burning problem. Around 90,000 seed planter machines and other supporting spreaders, cutters and balers will be deployed on the ground. “We will provide 52,000 happy seeder and super seeder machines to the corporative society on 80% subsidy,” said Gurvinder Singh, Director of Punjab Agriculture Department.

Machines for personal use will also be provided at a 50%t subsidy. “We will provide 30,000 machines to the farmers which they can buy at 50% subsidy,” Singh said.

Paddy harvesting has started in some parts of the state and reports said Amritsar has reported 119 cases of stubble burning, which is the maximum in the state. The Punjab government will also use information technology to increase transparency in the distribution of machines. The “I-Khet” app has been developed to provide the location of the machine and the contact number of the farmer who is using the machine.

To control corruption, subsidies will go directly to the farmer’s account. For controlling the theft of machines, a special system code will be used, which can only be cancelled by dismantling the machine. The Punjab government has also launched a pilot project with the Delhi government to control the stubble menace. Under this project, 5000 acres will be sprayed with Pusa decomposer.

“Punjab Agriculture University has not given accreditation to Pusa decomposers. The reason experts cited is that it puts an extra burden on the farmer,” an official said. The Punjab government is facing a stiff challenge from farmers. Farmers in the state have clearly stated that they need compensation to manage stubble. Jaswant Singh, a functionary from BKU (Ugrahan), said: “Burning stubble is our compulsion. Our state committee has decided that if the Punjab government does not provide us with the bonus for stubble management, we will burn the stubble. At least, we should be given a Rs 100 bonus per quintal on paddy.”