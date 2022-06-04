‘Acting Is A Part Of The Legal Profession’

In many cases, people come to know about their hidden talents at the far end of their career. Not many knew about Supreme Court Judge Justice L. Nageswara Rao’s acting skills. Justice Rao is retiring on 7 June.Before becoming a High Court Judge, Rao had played a role in a 1989 Hindi film Kanoon Apna Apna, starring Dilip Kumar, Nutan, Sanjay Dutt and Kadar Khan among others. The legal fraternity came to know about “actor” Rao at his farewell organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association. The SCBA vice-president, Senior Advocate Pradeep Rai, said Rao is a man of many talents.Besides being a Ranji-level cricket player, Justice Rao had also acted in the Bollywood film. Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana said that Justice Rao was the first generation lawyer “who climbed to the top with no godfather”. Justice Rao later said he was into theatre in college and had a cousin who was a director and wanted him to do a role. “It was a short role and that ended the matter. I did not want to become an actor to start with.”

“All of you know that lawyers act in court. Judges also do. When there is some heat in the court, we try to control the lawyers by bringing in a truce between two lawyers who are at the neck of each other, by acting sometimes, telling them to please slow down, sometimes by raising voice,” said Justice Rao amidst laughter.

Shah Goes To See ‘Samrat Prithviraj’

Union Home Minister Amit Shah found time from his busy schedule time to watch a full-fledged new

Akshay Kumar starrer film, Samrat Prithviraj on

Wednesday evening.

Accompanied by Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Shah attended the special screening of the Bollywood film

at PVR, Chanakyapuri. Based on history, the film is about the life of the 12th Century Rajput King who had defeated invader Muhammad Ghori before being captured and executed.

Akshay Kumar told The Sunday Guardian that Indian history books are full of the glorification of foreign invaders attacking Hindustan. “There are numerous Kings who had fought well with these invaders,” said Akshay Kumar.

A Big Paunch is Not Good: Didi

Many people see West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as a serious-faced politician. But the other day, she surprised many.Mamata’s conversation with the chairman of a civic board in Purulia district has gone viral. In this, Didi is expressing her concernto himin a jocular manner about his big paunch. Embarrassed, Suresh Agarwal, chairman of the Jhalda civic board, tried to tell her that “Madam, I exercise daily.” The CM advised him to go for a diet control and cut down on snacks. “This paunch is not good for your image.”

HC Allows Two Women To ‘Live Together’

Two young Kerala women, close friends since schooldays, raised their voice against their parents and made it public. They were angry and upset as their parents had refused them to live together; their parents said that it was against social norms and against the Islamic law. But the Kerala High Court got into the act and on Tuesday united the two, Adila Nazreen (22) and Fathima Noor (23).Nazreen and Noor, for a while, have been working in Chennai. When they informed their parents about their decision to “live together”, strong opposition came up from their orthodox families; Noor was forcefully taken away by her parents.

Nazreen posted a video on Facebook about “her partner” being separated from her. She filed a habeas corpus petition before the division bench. When the Judges got convinced that the two really wanted to live together, they passed the orders allowing them“to live according to their wishes”.

Gujarat Girl Wants To Marry Herself

Meet 24-year-old Kshama Bindu from Vadodara, who is all set “to marry herself”. It’s not a joke.On 11June, Binduis all set to enter the list of countries to witness a Sologamy marriage. Sologamyor “autogamy” is marriage by a person to themselves. Supporters of this practice argue that it affirms one’s own values and leads to a happier life. An alternative term is self-marriage.After the “wedding”, Bindu has planned a Goa “honeymoon” for herself. The only things missing from this “unique marriage’ will be the groom and “the barat”.Kshama says; “Since my teenage years, I never felt excited to go for a traditionalmarriage with a man. This ages-old tradition of living with a man under the title of ‘shadi’ somehow never appealed to me.”“But I did want to become a bride,” said Kshama, adding: “so I decided to marry myself—it’s called sologamy.”She has sent invitations for her “self-marriage” to about 20 friends and colleagues. The wedding functions will start on 9 June with the mehendi ceremony.“What I am actually trying to portray is that women matter. I am happy as my parents have given their blessings. They have said that as long as it makes me happy, they are fine with it.”