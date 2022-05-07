Army, Navy, Air Force Chiefs From The Same NDA Batch

It was a rare sight at South Block. The Chiefs of Air Force and Navy were also present at an important Army ceremony along with their wives. The occasion was the new Army Chief General Manoj Pande receiving the Guard of Honour in front of the South Block. General Pande is the first Army Chief from the Corps of Engineers. The current three services chiefs were in the same batch of National Defence Academy. General Pande said, “I have known the other two service chiefs well. We all have trained together during our formative years and later in our careers too. I am fortunate once again to have got this opportunity or chance to work together at the helm of our respective service. All three of us will work together and take things forward in ensuring national security and defence.”

Take A Few Milliseconds To Decide To Join IAF

Addressing officers of the IAF at an event, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said he noticed an IAF advertisement that asks, “Would you like to join us? Take a few milliseconds to decide.” This showed that while all other professions have “reaction time” ranging from hours to days, Singh said, amidst the officers’ clapping, that IAF officers had a reaction time of milliseconds.

SC Collegium Recommends More Judges for High Courts

Headed by Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana, the Supreme Court Collegium has recommended to the Centre 15 names of judicial officers and advocates for appointment as Judges in the Delhi, Patna, and Andhra Pradesh High Courts. On Friday, in three separate Collegium resolutions, seven practicing advocates have been recommended for appointment as judges in Delhi HC. For Patna HC, seven names from lower judiciary have been recommended for elevation as judges. One advocate’s name has been recommended for becoming a judge in Andhra Pradesh HC. In another decision, the Collegium in its meeting held on 4 May, also approved the proposal for elevation of the seven Judicial Officers as Judges in the Patna HC. The Collegium also approved the proposal for elevation of advocate Mehabub Subhani Shaik as Judge in Andhra Pradesh HC. It is to be seen if the Centre agrees to these recommendations in full or accepts some names and sends the remaining back to the SC Collegium for “review”.

‘Stop Showing Bihar As A Lawless Land in films’

Senior BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain, Bihar’s Industries Minister, said that as Bihar is making serious efforts to become an investor friendly state, many filmmakers continue to paint a dirty image of the state. “These filmmakers are portraying Bihar as a lawless land…They still have not gotten out of stereotyping the characters,” he said while talking to journalists during his recent Delhi trip, coinciding with Eid. Under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Shahnawaz said, Bihar has changed a lot but films continue to damage the state’s reputation. “Please do not use Bihar as a shoulder to train your guns on profit,” Shahnawaz appealed to filmmakers. “Instead of misreporting on crime records of the state, they should highlight Nalanda and Bodh Gaya as symbols of Bihar.”

Marriage Is A Policy Decision: SC

“Your Honour, kindly don’t force my client to resign as Mayor,” pleaded a lawyer in Supreme Court. It was a peculiar situation for the Mayor. There was a wedding in his family and his name was printed on invitation cards introducing him as Mayor. As the Mayor had been asked to step down, the lawyer representing him was doing his best to let his client continue as Mayor till the wedding. “Otherwise, it would be very embarrassing for the family,” he said, “as his client’s name was printed on the invitation cards showing him as Mayor.” The other side’s counsel did not oppose the request, but observed that the Mayor should not take any policy decision till then. The bench said that “marriage itself is a policy decision” and told the Mayor’s lawyer that “your client should resign before the next date of hearing”.

Indians bond in Oman on Cricket Pitch

Many are celebrating the 75th year of Independence as Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav in unique ways. The Indian embassy in Oman organised a cricket tournament; besides Oman Cricket Association (OCA), the British and American embassies also took part. The Indian team was captained by Ambassador in Muscat, Amit Narang. While OCA won all its league matches to book a seat in the final, the Ambassador’s XI of Indian Embassy beat US and UK teams comfortably. UK Ambassador’s XI lost all its matches, while US team could win one league game.