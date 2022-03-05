Art Gets Unplugged Amid Ukraine War Noise, UP Polls

“Far from the madding Russia-Ukraine war, thousands of stranded Indian students caught in the firing line as “Operation Ganga” rolls on, Uttar Pradesh’s last phase noisy poll battlefield, and the lifting of the Covid pandemic clouds, the national capital is coming to life with exhibitions, book releases and events. People are getting unplugged, like the lovely spring season’s first major painting exhibition titled “Art Unplugged”. This one-month long ongoing art exhibition (till March end) at the Civil Services Officer’s Institute is a collection of beautiful artworks by the Harvard educated woman civil servant artist, Kiran Soni Gupta. A 1985 batch IAS officer of the Rajasthan cadre, Kiran is currently the Director of West Zone Cultural Centre, Udaipur, with the Union Ministry of Art & Culture. “Art Unplugged” is showcasing the human being’s intrinsic connection with mother nature. It’s a collection of 128 artworks celebrating life. There are some in oils, acrylics, pastels, knife, water colours and pencil work. Kiran specialises in women’s themes, social causes, current and international issues. “I am sensitive about the environment and people and it impels me to paint voraciously,” Kiran told The Sunday Guardian. This is her 50th solo exhibition. She has also been a part of 100 group shows. She has held half of these exhibitions across the world in New York, Toronto, Boston, California, London, Chicago, Syracuse, Iran, Turkey, Sri Lanka and even Romania, close to the war ridden Ukraine. Her forthcoming shows this year are in Croatia, at Jehangir Art Gallery, Mumbai, and at the India Habitat Centre, New Delhi.

Artist & Ukraine War

“I am sad to see the massive destruction and killing of innocent citizens, including children, in the Russia-Ukraine war. As an artist, I don’t like bloodshed and violence,” said Kiran, adding: “My canvass is to capture vibrant colours of people’s lives and nature, birds and animals and the development…maybe, in my forthcoming exhibitions I’ll use my brush for anti-war and peace message.” Love for art is in Kiran’s blood since her youth days as a student of sociology. Wherever she has travelled in India and more than 50 countries, her sharp artist eye has captured the beauty of nature, people, cities, villages, landscapes and she ‘transported’ those moments on her canvass. “I am blessed as God created a sensitive artist within me!”

Art & Marriage

Interestingly, Kiran’s marriage is ‘linked’ to her love for art. After becoming an IAS officer, she was given Kerala cadre. In Cochin, she met her 1985 batch IAS officer, Dr. Madhukar Gupta, of the Tamil Nadu cadre. At her studio flat, he was amazed to see art pieces everywhere. Highly impressed, Dr Gupta, who hails from Punjab like her, made up his mind that his own love for art would survive if they were together for the life. Soon the two art lovers tied the wedding knots, and they were transferred to the Rajasthan cadre. Kiran has many notable achievements to her credit. She was the first woman to be appointed as Collector 50 years after independence in the sensitive border district of Sri Ganganagar. She also received the Mason Fellowship for a Master’s in Public Administration from Harvard Kennedy School of Government (2005-06).

Daughter Compiles Life Story Of An Iconic Father

It’s difficult to write a book about one’s own parents. One often cannot write without being biased. This is what Dr Preeti Singh, author of a lovely book, A Life Uncommon: B.S. Bedi, about her father had feared when she began writing it. “Compiling the life story of my father was an emotional journey,” Preeti told The Sunday Guardian. The book was released by Kerala Governor Arif Mohd. Khan in New Delhi on Wednesday. Preeti has compiled Dr B.S.Bedi, an outstanding and fearless retired 1961 batch IPS (Uttar Pradesh cadre) DGP’s personal and professional experiences. Bedi was selected for two inter-state deputations—first as DIG (Jalandhar Range) in 1985 during the height of militancy in Punjab, and then in 1992 as DGP Jammu and Kashmir where he was given the responsibility of tackling the grave situation arising out of uncontrolled militant activities. After retirement, Bedi served as Member, UP Public Service Commission, and, thereafter, returned to the world of academics. An introduction of the book and author was done by Dr Satbir Bedi, 1986 batch IAS (Retd) daughter of B.S. Bedi. Khan recollected his long association with “Bedi Saheb” since he was a student at the Aligarh Muslim University. Khan said that Bedi always believed that “discipline is the bridge between goals and accomplishment…Bedi is an iconic figure in the IPS.” Khan recalled Bedi’s love for Urdu poetry.

The author’s husband, Dr R.P. Singh, IPS, DG Training (UP), said that during the course of compiling her father’s life story, her challenge was to write about a strong, iron-willed and near perfect man, who has always been averse to anything being done half-heartedly.” Preeti said that “though I saw my father as my hero, the task at hand required me to see him as a human being, with his drawbacks along with his greatness.”