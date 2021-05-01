Betting on Mamata’s plaster cast

The Sunday Guardian has come to know that heavy betting is going on in Kolkata and Indore (famous for all kinds of satta) on Mamata Banerjee’s leg—about when Mamata Banerjee’s leg plaster would be removed. There were different kinds of bets: the plaster would be cut after which polling phase or would it be after the end of all the eight phases (which ended on Thursday) or on the counting day (today) or on the day of her swearing in as Chief Minister again (the two satta markets were unanimous that Mamata Banerjee would return to power with a clear majority), or after a week or so of sitting in the CM’s chair or after visiting Nandigram “to thank” the people for reposing their faith in her and not in “turncoats” who switched from the TMC to the BJP on the eve of elections.

Most of the Satta bazar customers are of the view that Didi would get her leg’s plaster removed after visiting Nandigram where it all began. Interestingly, the Satta bazar is also betting on whether Didi would be using a walking stick after getting out of the wheelchair for further effect. A TMC leader in a lighter vein said, “Didi would now use her stick to ‘punish’ the turncoats.”

Punjab CM Challenge Sidhu To Contest Against Him

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and his former Cabinet colleague Navjot Singh Sidhu are having a running battle once again after a ceasefire. The CM and Sidhu had recently met over high tea on the advice of the Congress in charge of Punjab, Harish Rawat (former Uttarakhand CM) and there were reports that former cricketer-turned politician would be once again inducted in the cabinet and a portfolio of his choice would be given to him. But, it seems, the “firing” has started from both sides. On Tuesday, the CM challenged Sidhu to contest against him from Patiala and lose his security deposit like Gen J.J. Singh, former army chief, did in the last election. The CM, while referring to Sidhu’s offensive against him over “shoddy investigation” in the SIT probe in Kotkapura police firing case, said, “If Sidhu has doubt on my capability to lead the government, he should test the ground by contesting election against me from Patiala.” Amarinder Singh was talking in context of reports of Sidhu being active in Patiala and his wife Dr Navjot Singh Sidhu thinking of contesting from Patiala (Rural) in the next assembly polls early next year.

Replying to the CM’s attack on him, Sidhu, in a tweet, said, “Efforts to derail Punjab’s conscience will fail…My Soul is Punjab and Punjab’s Soul is Guru Granth Sahib Ji… Our fight is for Justice & punishing the guilty, an assembly seat is not even worth discussion in the same breathe !!”

BSF Wants FIR Against Spy Pigeon

The Border Security Force has sought registration of an FIR against a pigeon “intruder” from Pakistan. The enemy’s “secret agent” was captured when it perched itself on the shoulder of a BSF jawan at the Rorawala post near Amritsar recently, apparently after flying across the border. An “incriminating documentary evidence” was seized from the bird’s body. It was a small piece of paper with a “contact number”. The paper was wrapped around and concealed under the bird’s leg, an officer of the paramilitary force told this paper.

The BSF jawan handed over the bird to the police. Senior Superintendent of Police Dhruv Dahiya said the BSF demanded registration of an FIR against the pigeon. “As it is a bird, I don’t think an FIR can be registered against it. But we have referred the matter to legal experts.” Meanwhile, the number tagged on the pigeon’s leg was being analysed.

Nripendra Misra gets Japanese award

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s former Principal Secretary, Nripendra Misra, has been chosen for this year’s foreign recipient of the 2021 Spring Decorations announced by the Japanese government on Thursday. Misra, a former IAS officer, now heads the Ram temple construction committee. Misra will receive the prestigious “Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Star” in recognition of his contributions to strengthening the economic relationship between Japan and India. Japan’s embassy said Misra contributed to the development of India-Japan ties as the principal secretary to PM Modi from 2014 to 2019.

