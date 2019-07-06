Bhojpuri Singer Shows His Talent In Lok Sabha

Bhojpuri actor and singer Ravi Kishan, BJP MP from Gorakhpur, on Monday broke into a song to make a case for the inclusion of Bhojpuri in the Eighth Schedule to the Constitution, which, at present, has 22 regional languages.

During Zero Hour, Kishan impromptu sang a portion of song from the first-ever 1961 Bhojpuri film—Hey Ganga maiya tohe piyarichadhaibo, saiyaan se kari de milanava haay raam. He sang even as the Speaker Om Birla asked him to continue to plead his demand “but without singing”.

As Kishan started singing, the Speaker interrupted him and asked him to sing later. The actor said that through the song he wanted to show the “sweetness” of the language. Birla said, “We will have the saga of the song later.”

BJP Quietly Wooing Stalin

The long high drama in the Congress related to the resignation by Rahul Gandhi has started rattling the party’s strong south ally, DMK. Tamil Nadu’s Opposition party seems to be having second thoughts, wondering whether it has a future with the Congress, whose chances of coming to power at the Centre, even after five years, are uncertain.

This is despite a good performance by the DMK-Congress alliance in the Lok Sabha polls. The alliance won 31 of 38 seats. The M.K. Stalin-led DMK recorded a convincing victory over the ruling AIADMK. The AIADMK, which had won 37 seats in 2014, could manage to win just one seat this time. The DMK won 23, while the Congress got eight seats. The BJP at the Centre has read the writing on the wall about the possible “elimination” of the AIADMK in the state Assembly polls two years ahead. The saffron party’s “managers” have quietly started wooing Stalin. They have reportedly opened “communication lines” to a close family relation of Stalin, trusted sources told The Sunday Guardian.

Sources said that the BJP has made an “offer” to the DMK “to get associated with it to reap the fruit of power” and, in return, some of its parliamentarians can be accommodated in the Council of Ministers. But BJP negotiators have put only one condition: Don’t create a downfall of the AIADMK in the Assembly. The only question is how the BJP will manage to sail in two boats— AIADMK and DMK—in the troubled waters of Tamil Nadu. A top BJP leader said, Modi hai to mumkin hai. Well, only time will tell.

‘My Mango Is The Best’

Mango, the king of fruits, hogged the limelight in the House of Elders on Tuesday. Many excited members argued that their region’s juicy Aams were the tastiest ones.

Each leader made a case for superiority of the fruit of their respective home state. Samajwadi Party MP Ramgopal Yadav was most vocal, praising the Chausa. NCP’s Majeed Memon advocated for the Alphonso from his home state, Maharashtra.

TMC’s Derek O’Brien countered them saying: “You would not have made these claims had you had the good fortune of tasting the famed Malda mangoes from Bengal.”

Rapper Honey Singh In Trouble Again

Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh is once again in trouble for his alleged vulgar songs. The last time he remained in dock was for the song Mein Hoon Balatkari. Now, Honey Singh is going to face the music once again over his music video Makhna in which he has allegedly again used vulgar lyrics. The chairperson of the Punjab State Women Commission Manisha Gulati said they have taken a suo moto cognizance of the video. She has written to the Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Punjab DGP, and IG, Crime, recommending to ban the video and take legal action against Singh.

Screenwriter picked as representative by sunny deol

Most film actors, after becoming members of Parliament, take least interest in legislative business. First time BJP Lok Sabha MP from Gurdaspur, Sunny Deol, has run into a controversy as he has appointed a screenwriter Gurpreet Singh Palheri, alias Giani, as his representative to look after his constituency works. Deol has maintained that his appointee would “ensure the smooth flow of work when I (Sunny Deol) am out of Gurdaspur to attend Parliament or travelling to work”.

Mahatma’s Photo On Israeli Liquor Bottles

The Rajya Sabha was shocked on Tuesday when an Aam Admi Party MP Sanjay Singh said that an Israeli liquor company was using Mahatma Gandhi’s pictures on its bottles. Reports coming from Tel Aviv during the weekend quoting Muanpuii Saiawi, Counsellor, Indian Embassy in Israel, said that the brewery has now apologised for having used a Gandhi picture on liquor bottles. He said the company has also stopped the production of the bottles. “The brewery has apologised for the offence caused to Indians while informing that their intention had been to honour him. The bottles are no longer being produced,” Saiawi has said.