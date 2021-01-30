Bijender Goel becomes Advisor to Delphic Games

The International Delphic Council (IDC) has appointed New Delhi-based Bijender Goel as its advisor, in charge for the South Asian region to revive and promote Delphic Games.

Goel, who was Advisor to Jharkhand’s Chief Minister Madhu Koda, with Minister of State ranking, is now Chairman of the National Council on Disaster Management, Associated Chambers of Commerce of India and a Member, Governing Council of Bir Tikenderajit University, Manipur. He is known for introducing earthquake onsite early warning technology in India.

Christian Kirsch, IDC Secretary General, told The Sunday Guardian that the IDC arranges for Delphic Games, Junior Delphic Games and continental Delphiads and by doing so, provide a unique forum for arts and cultures of the world. Nelson Mandela patronized the idea as Delphic Ambassador for Youth.

The Delphic Games are a sacred and ancient tradition of celebrating art, music, myth, dance, poetry, song, philosophy, theatre and sports. They first started over 1,000 years ago in ancient Greece prior to the Olympic Games and had at the time a similar level of importance in society. Delphi became the neutral crossroads for solving conflicts. The Games were organized by the Amphictyony, forerunner of the UN.

The Olympic Games were revived in 1894 with the founding of the International Olympic Committee in Paris, on the initiative of Pierre de Coubertin. The Delphic Games was revived in 1994 with the founding of the IDC in Berlin, organised by Kirsch.

The Games gather the world’s best artists in six Delphic Arts Categories and have thus far taken place under the patronage of international institutions—UNESCO, Council of Europe, ASEAN and the Heads of States of the respective host countries. The cultures do not enter into a competition but showcase their respective arts.

Aero-India Show Excitement Starts

Just a few days before the beginning of the 13th edition of the biennial international aerospace exhibition, Aero-India 2021, in Bengaluru from 3 February, the Joe Biden government in the United States has given licence to aircraft manufacturer Boeing to market its F-15 EX fighter jet to the IAF’s tender for 114 jets.

So the four-day mega aero show will start with much excitement in the air. Earlier, there was speculation that the show would be shifted out of Bengaluru to Lucknow. But the proposal was shelved due to the lack of adequate infrastructure in Lucknow to host such a mega show. To compensate, Lucknow was chosen as the venue for DefExpo in February this year.

The last edition of the Aero-India in Bengaluru had witnessed unprecedented drama and tragedy. Besides the crash of two Advanced Jet Trainers that led to the death of a pilot during rehearsals for the show, the mega event also attracted nationwide attention for a massive fire at the car parking area.

The aero show is happening at a time when the IAF is evaluating proposals from global manufacturers to procure 114 fighters and is expected to go to the Defence Ministry for the Acceptance of Necessity to begin the procurement process. Boeing can now offer and discuss the F-15 EX to the IAF. Earlier, the conversation on this was happening between the IAF and the US Air Force.

Michael Koch, Vice-President, Boeing Defence, Space and Security, told The Sunday Guardian that the six AH-64 Apache attack helicopters for the Indian Army would start manufacturing in India this year. The Tata Boeing Aerospace Limited facility has been producing aero-structures for Boeing’s AH-64 Apache helicopter, including fuselages, secondary structures and vertical spar boxes for international customers. India had initially contracted 22 AH-64 Apaches from Boeing for the IAF and later exercised the optional clause for six more for the Army and the deal was signed early last year. After the initial manufacture in India, the Apaches would be sent to the US for outfitting with electronics and other systems.

Parliament Canteen Becomes Costly

When Parliament opened on Friday with the President addressing a joint-session, many MPs decided to visit the canteen now being run by the India Tourism Development Corporation, instead of the Northern Railways, to see what is new on the menu. They discovered that it was now a costly affair.

The prices of all items have increased multiple times. A masala dosa is now Rs 50—earlier it was available for Rs 6. The price of fish and chips has gone up from Rs 25 per plate to Rs 110, mutton cutlet from Rs 25 to Rs 150 and mutton curry from Rs 20 to Rs 125. Many MPs get many guests from their constituencies visiting Parliament during sessions. Now that subsidy is off, many may find it difficult to treat their guests. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla announced the withdrawal of subsidy to the canteen. The Lok Sabha Secretariat said that the end of subsidy could save more than Rs 8 crore annually.

Parliament Budget Session Starts

Parliament’s Budget Session began on Friday with the President addressing members of both the Houses seated in three different locations for the first time. Ram Nath Kovind’s address was telecast live using a total of 30 cameras of LSTV and RSTV with nine of them positioned in the Central Hall.

About 145 members of Parliament were seated in the Central Hall including the Council of Ministers, Chairpersons of various Committees of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, leaders of different parties and groups in both the Houses, former Prime Ministers and national presidents of BJP and Congress. The remaining members of Parliament were seated in the chambers of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha as per the Covid-19 induced physical distancing norms.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu had taken a Covid test ahead of the session and so had several members of the Rajya Sabha. A total of 1,209 officials and staff of the Rajya Sabha Secretariat had also been administered the Covid test as part of the preparations for the Budget Session. None tested positive in the antigen tests. This is in sharp contrast to 64 officials and staff of the Rajya Sabha Secretariat having tested positive ahead of the Monsoon Session last year.

Rajya Sabha will now meet between 9 am and 2 pm. The Budget Session with 33 sittings assumes importance as General Budget for 2021-2022 is the first to be presented after the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic. Rajya Sabha will have both Zero Hour and Question Hour, which would begin at 9.30 am. Zero Hour and Question Hour were not taken up during the Monsoon Session last year as the House met for only four hours per day.