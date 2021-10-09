BJP Leader on The Ramlila Stage

Ramlilas are a great medium for the politicians, especially of the saffron parivar, to connect with people. Many of them scramble to be the chief guest at the opening ceremony and on the closing gala festival of Dusshera to fire the arrows on Ravana and burn the effigies. But some enterprising ones love to act in the Ramlilas which attract huge crowds. In Delhi, one such dashing “character” is senior BJP leader Dr Vijay Jolly, who is currently performing the role of Lord Indra Dev at popular Luv Kush Ramlila at Red Fort grounds. It is Jolly’s radiant face and style of political dialogues delivery that attracted the Ramlila organizers two years ago and he had performed Lord Indra Dev’s role then. Last year, due to pandemic conditions, he did not participate. This time, the organizers again approached him and he agreed. He did first the “holy cause” for Lord Ram by procuring pure river and ocean water of 115 nations from seven continents for Ayodhya’s under construction Ram Mandir. A special “puja” was organized at Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s house. After Dusshera, the water vessels will be taken to Ayodhya for pouring in the temple’s main sanctum. Asked when did the “actor” within him was first born, Jolly told The Sunday Guardian that it happened when he was in the ninth class in the Government Senior Secondary School Number 2 in Tilak Nagar, West Delhi. “I had spontaneously performed the role of Shaheed Udham Singh and ‘killed’ British Brigadier-General Dyer onthe stage. Later, I became Prime Minister of the School Parliament. That helped me become a good English and Hindi debate orator.” Several diplomats attended the opening ceremony of the Luv Kush Ramlila and the ‘puja’ on Thursday, including the Ambassador of Eritrea, a north-eastern African nation, Alem T.Woldemariam, his wife Helen, and European country, Latvia’s Deputy Chief of Mission Mark Sroton.

‘Sir, Every Nation Must Respect Others’ Sovereignty’

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla believes in giving back sharp response to whosoever the person maybe. This is what happened in Rome where he was leading an Indian parliamentary delegation to G-20 Parliamentary Speakers’ Summit. Birla delivered a strong message during his bilateral meeting with Sir Lindsay Hoyle, Speaker of House of Commons. “Every country has its sovereignty and others should learn to respect it,” Birla told Hoyle, adding that “no nation should raise internal affairs of other countries in its Parliament unless those matters affect the interests of that country.” Birla’s advice came a few weeks after New Delhi objected to the language used by parliamentarians in UK during a debate on human rights in Kashmir.

Full-Body Trucks Scanner At Attari Border

Drones carrying arms and ammunition and narcotics into Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir from Pakistan has alarmed Indian security agencies. The Taliban’s return to power in Afghanistan has worsened the situation. The targeted terror killings of non-Muslims and civilians in Kashmir has become a new cause of worry. Authorities at the Integrated Check Post on the Attari border in Punjab have installed a full-body truck scanner (FBTS), an X-ray device that can detect arms, ammunition, explosives, detonators or any radioactive material, and narcotics and fake currency if concealed in any part of the goods vehicles. Costing around Rs 23 crore, FBTC is the first-of-its-kind device that was announced to be installed by then Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju in 2017.

Now He Is Dr Health Minister

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has now become a “Doctor”. Technically, Mansukh Bhai can add the “Dr” prefix to his name now as he has completed his Ph.D. On 1 October, he finished his Ph.D. on the “Role of Gram Vidhyapiths in Community Development and Future Challenges” in the field of political science from Gujarat Institute of Development and Research. The Maharaja Krishnakumarsinhji Bhavnagar University, tweeted this news. Mandaviya tweeted thanking the university: “This Ph.D. journey has taken me from gross to subtle knowledge. This is very important milestone in my life.”

Law Minister’s Impressive Dance Steps

Dashing Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju is a good dancer also. His dance moves with local women on traditional songs during a visit to Kazalang village in his home-state Arunachal Pradesh appears to have impressed many in New Delhi’s corridors of power. Prime Minister Modi took to Twitter to complement Rijiju, who posted a clip of the dance on his timeline. Modi called Rijiju “a decent dancer”. Then, words of praise came from Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana. Addressing an event in connection with the launch of the “Pan India Legal Awareness and Outreach Campaign”, the CJI said, “We all know how dynamic our Law Minister is. His high energy level is reflected in his interactions with the people. I was told that he set Twitter on fire with his high energy dance. His connect with the common people defines his commitment to society.”