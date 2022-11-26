Bruce Lee May Have Died FROM Excessive Drinking of Water

Unbelievable! But medical research now shows that legendary kung-fu expertand actor Bruce Lee may have died not from an opponent’s fatal kick but “from drinking too much water.” Martial arts icon died aged 32 in Hong Kong in 1973. For decades, Lee’s death has been surrounded by conspiracy theories that include that he might have been assassinated by Chinese gangsters, poisoned by a jealous lover or was the victim of a curse. The ‘Enter the Dragon’ star had been killed by brain swelling, which medics then had said was due to taking a painkiller. Researchers have now “reviewed” the evidence and concluded that Bruce was more likely to have died from hyponatremia. A team of experts wrote in the Clinical Kidney Journal, “We propose that the kidney’s inability to excrete excess water killed Bruce Lee. We hypothesize that Bruce Lee died from a specific form of kidney dysfunction: the inability to excrete enough water to maintain water homeostasis, which is mainly a tubular function” Bruce had multiple risk factors for hyponatremia, including drinking high quantities of liquid and using cannabis, which increases thirst, claims the study. His wife Linda Lee (77) has revealed that the kung-fu expert had a fluid-based diet of carrot and apple juice before his death. Matthew Polly, who wrote the 2018 biography ‘Bruce Lee, A Life’ referred to Lee’s repeated water intake on the evening of his death.

Protect My Image, Voice and Name: Big B

Actor Amitabh Bachchan has knocked the doors of the Delhi High Court for help to “protect his image, voice and name” from those who are faking his profile in every manner in their business ventures. The suit filed by the actor has sought to restrain mobile application developers who were conducting lotteries by unlawfully associating it with ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’, book publishers, T-shirt vendors and other businesses. In an interim injunction, the HC has stated that Amitabh Bachchan’s photo, voice and name cannot be used without permission. Justice Navin Chawla said that the plaintiff is a well-known personality and is represented in various advertisements. The HC has directed the telecom ministry and other authorities to ensure the removal of all the violating content that has been flagged by the petition. Telecom service provider will disclose the details of the phone numbers that are being used for the illegal use of Bachchan’s name and voice. The HC has also directed the Department of Telecommunications to direct internet service providers to take down online links that are infringing Bachchan’s personality rights.

RS Private Member’s Bill for Selecting CEC & ECs

The Supreme Court’s remark on Thursday that the Modi government moved an Election Commissioner’s appointment file “at a lightning speed” has certainly stunned the Establishment. Arun Goel, former 1985 batch Punjab cadre IAS officer, was appointed as Election Commissioner on 19 November. The EC post was kept vacant since 15 May. Former Secretary of the Ministry of Heavy Industries, Goel had taken voluntary retirement six weeks before retirement. CPI (M) Rajya Sabha Member, John Brittas, about a month ago, sought to move a Private Member Bill “to amend the Constitution and establish a selection procedure of Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners with proper checks and balances”. Brittas’ Bill seeks to amend 324(2) of the Constitution “to ensure a selection committee comprising the Chief Justice of India, the Lok Sabha Speaker and the Leader of the largest opposition party in Lok Sabha recommends names for the CEC and ECs’ appointment. The Bill is to be moved in the upcoming winter Parliament session. The Bill is surely going to get more attention in the backdrop of the SC’s “lightning speed” observation. In practice, Private Members’ Bills rarely get passed.

Special Tax Matters Bench Back In SC

Tax law lawyers are happy with the Chief Justice of India D. Y.Chandrachud’s decision to restore a special bench to hear taxation cases in the Supreme Court. The dedicated bench is likely to sit every Wednesday and Thursday. In 2015-2016, a tax bench comprising Justices Rohinton Nariman and A. K.Sikri used to sit and help in speedy disposal of tax cases. Special benches were also set up then for environment and social justice matters. Successive CJIs disbanded special benches. But the tax bench is back.

NZ Team Studying Status Of Minorities In India

A five-member New Zealand team, currently in India, is expected to visit Amritsar’s Golden Temple and other gurdwaras, and may attend “fat Punjabi weddings”. New Zealand among its minorities has a sizable population of Indians, including Sikhs, many of whom are actively associated with the country’s democracy. The visiting delegation includes three officials of Indian origin. The team on Tuesday visited the office of National Commission for Minorities Chairperson, Sardar Iqbal Singh Lalpura. They were keen to learn about the status of minorities in India. Lalpura told The Sunday Guardian that New Zealand for long has been sending delegations to study domestic issues, including that of minorities.