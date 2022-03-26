‘The Buckingham Palace Trials’

An unbelievable piece of fiction! It is a mind-boggling concept about which no one earlier thought of. Some days ago, in the national capital, a powerful and thought-provoking play—“The Buckingham Palace Trials”—was enacted on the sprawling lawns of the Dalmia House, the residence of noted industrialist and philanthropist Sanjay Dalmia (78) in Tees January Marg. As the scenes started unfolding, a crowd of elite spectators watched with awe. A huge picture of the Buckingham Palace dominated the big stage and in the foreground the theatre artistes performed. The play showcased “Britain being overtaken by India and the accused being sentenced by Indian court of law.” The play was organized by the Bharat Maa Shaheed Samman Trust, founded by Sanjay Dalmia and a well-known woman motivational speaker and astrologer Jai Madaan to support and applaud freedom fighters and their families. The artistes dressed as the four main “accused” —Queen Victoria, Lord Macaulay, Brigadier General Dyer, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Winston Churchill—were put in the dock posthumously for committing severe atrocities in India during the British Raj and subsequently “sentenced by the Indian Court of law.” All the accused “defended” themselves strongly. But the Indian court found them guilty. While Queen Victoria was sentenced to life in “Kala Pani”—the dreaded Cellular Jail in Port Blair—Macaulay, Dyer and Churchill were sentenced to “death”.”

Inspiration Came From Bhagavad Gita

Former member of the Rajya Sabha, Sanjay Dalmia told The Sunday Guardian that he got the play’sconcept from the holy book Bhagavad Gita. “I then developed the Buckingham Palace trial on the lines of Nuremberg trial where the Nazi war criminals of the World War-II were tried for their crimes by acourt of law,” said Dalmia,who strongly believes that “whatever one dreams today, can be realized tomorrow…and this trial dream is ought to be realized.” The chairman of the Dalmia Group said that it was unfortunate that no one in the world thought of putting the Britishers on trial and sentencing them for their brutal rules in all the continents and looting the wealth of their colonies for enriching their island nation. “They have not said even ‘sorry’ for their crimes and violation of human rights during their colonial rules…Well, we don’t need an apology from them…our dream is to rule Britain and fly the Indian flag atop the Buckingham Palace in London, and, that’s why, this trial has been conceptualized.” The play intensely captures the severe atrocities committed on the Indians between 1757-1947 during the British rule.

Accused Lord Macaulay, Brig-Gen Dyer & Churchill

As per the charge-sheet, the British had gone a step ahead than Nazis to create a class of their English trained “Brown Sahibs” to help them rule over India and assist them in their cruel intention to strip India of its glory, wealth and culture. Lord Macaulay, known as the father of the British education system in India, was instrumental in destroying the Gurukul and skill-based education concept. The British lured the gullible Indian farmers with a promise of bright future and sent them away to remote lands—like Fiji, Africa and Trinidad and Tobago—as indentured labour for sugarcane farming. Brigadier General Dyer massacred 1500 innocent and unarmed people, including women and children, in the Jallianwala Bagh, and no subsequent British regime has till date criticised this gruesome incident and his actions were rather justified as a duty of a soldier to maintain law and order, the prosecution said. British PM Winston Churchill, according to the prosecution, had exhibited his so-called white superiority by describing Indians as “primitive” and had diverted grainfrom India to Europe and Britain to create food reserves. This led to massive food grain shortage in India, resulting in severe famine in Bengal, and the death of nearly four million people in 1943. Dalmia said that these “murders” were more than Jews dying in the WW-II holocaust. “Still, nobody mentions it and Churchill never received punishment for such crimes against Indians. No Britisher ever received punishment for murdering 30-40 million people, loot of approximately $17 trillion, destruction of trade, industry, education and healthcare during their rule. It never got compared with the holocaust because those affected in India were not white skinned.”

Bharat Maa Shaheed Samman Trust

The Bharat Maa Shaheed Samman Trust is in the process of filing a petition in the British High Court for compensation against the atrocities and crimes committed by the British during India’s “forceful occupation”. Dalmia said that it would be on the lines as one had been filed by the MauMau victims of Kenya, who had won a case against the British and the court had ordered compensation for the atrocities and crimes committed during the freedom struggle of Kenya.