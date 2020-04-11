The lockdown has left Mumbai’s iconic dabbawalas without a livelihood. “We ensured our customers got hot lunch daily. But today we ourselves are missing our own meals,” one of the dabbawalas said. On 19 March, the dabbawalas had announced that they would be suspending service in light of the coronavirus crisis. Ulhas Muke, president of the Nutan Mumbai Tiffin Box Suppliers Trust, told The Sunday Guardian that “We are facing an unprecedented situation for the first time in the 130 years that we have been operational. If we have no customers, we have no earnings. Our stomachs depend on the stomachs of our customers.”

*************

Beware of Covid scams

Across India, unknown individuals and organizations have surfaced asking people to donate money and rations to feed hungry mouths. Many “fraud ones” may be pocketing the funds. Help is not reaching many who need it. In Delhi’s several jhuggi-jhopri colonies, it has been noticed that many so-called needy families are hoarding supplies distributed by genuine NGOs and individuals. A search of many houses revealed chicken and biryani being cooked at this time of crisis as a large number of packets of milk, salt, pulses, rice and wheat lay concealed under cots. “Those who genuinely need food are not getting it and those who don’t need are getting it daily in plenty,” a group of volunteers in Malviya Nagar told this newspaper.

Even the Statue of Unity, the memorial dedicated to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, was recently “put up for sale for Rs 30,000 crore” “to donate the money for medical and health care equipment for COVID-19.” Someone posted this offer on an e-commerce website but later withdrew it as the police began investigating.

Then people who are at home and out of work are vulnerable to work-from-home scams. If someone you don’t know contacts you and wants you to urgently pay them in return for a “job,” you are dealing with a criminal. Legitimate jobs will not ask you to pay them. If you’re in a role like this where you’re being asked to send or move money, you’re acting as “mules”, a term American enforcement agencies use for such crimes.

***********

Railways on right track

True to its reputation as the country’s lifeline, Indian Railways has come forward to put all its might and resources behind the national effort to fight the coronavirus. In a short span of time, it has achieved almost half the initial task of 5,000 coaches by being able to convert 2,500 train coaches into medical hubs. So 40,000 isolation beds are now ready for contingency. On an average, 375 coaches are being converted by the Railways in a day at 133 locations.

**************

Kovid, not Covid

My nephew’s 32-year-old son is Kovid, who is a consultant with a jewellery firm in Delhi. When coronavirus broke and the whole country went into lockdown, he began working online from home. Initially, he and other members of the family were apprehensive that many unknown persons might react in a negative manner hearing his name, confusing it with COVID as the deadly virus is also called.

“But so far no one has questioned me about my name. Maybe, I am dealing with persons known to me in my line of profession,” Kovid told The Sunday Guardian. “But you never know, someone may ask me to stay away from me as fear is gripping people about the word ‘COVID’,” he added laughing.

According to him, Kovid means “a wise man”. He points out that one can find it in Hanuman Chalisa.

*******************

Covid’s shadow on US poll

A large number of deaths in the United States, especially New York, due to coronavirus, may impact President Donald Trump’s attempt for second term, believe many US citizens. His supporters are, however, confident of him winning the fight against the deadly virus and re-enter the White House. But Trump is visibly worried. A US journalist has commented: “For Trump, coronavirus proves to be an enemy he can’t tweet away.”

Diplomatic pundits believe that Trump is on the edge as the number of casualties is rising in many American cities. No one knows yet whether the “unproven drug” hydroxychloroquine would even work against the coronavirus. Trump wants to try out everything against the virus and wishes to “kill it” before the US Presidential election.

*************

