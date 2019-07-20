Dharmendra apologises for Hema’s no-brooming skills

After Hema Malini was seen with a broom in the Parliament House complex, her “husband” Dharmendra was asked on Twitter whether his wife had ever used a broom before. “Yes (she has picked the broom) in films. Mujhe bhi anaari lag rahi thi. Maine magar bachpan mein apni maa ka hamesha haath bataya hai (She looked like a novice to me too. However, I would always help my mother during childhood with household chores. I was very efficient at sweeping with brooms),” Dharmendra replied.

After which many started trolling him. So on Tuesday, he took to Twitter to apologise for his broom tweet. He wrote he had been misunderstood, and that “I would never tweet about the broom again.”

Hard Kaur is Khalistan supporter

The UK-based rapper Taran Kaur Dhillon, popularly known as Hard Kaur, has come out openly supporting the Khalistani secessionist “Referendum 2020” campaign being run by the banned organisation Sikhs For Justice (SFJ), which is operating from England, Canada and the US. India has banned the SFJ for its secessionist activities. Kaur has posted several videos on Instagram supporting the campaign. In one video, she is wearing a “Punjab Referendum 2020 Khalistan” T-shirt and grooving to a song in praise of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale. In other videos, she is appealing to the people to vote for Khalistan. The rapper also tagged Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal in her posts and used derogatory language.

Meanwhile, former politician and chairman of All India Anti-Terrorist Front (AIATF), M.S. Bitta has criticised the SFJ’s legal advisor, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, saying that “he has brought disgrace to the Sikhs”. Pannun is based in the UK and is reported to be engaged in radicalising, funding and motivating “gullible youths of Punjab into committing acts of arson and violence”. Bitta said that Pannun was operating at the behest of Islamabad.

Ishrat abused

Kolkata-based BJP member Ishrat Jahan, who was a petitioner in the triple talaq case in the Supreme Court, is receiving death threats for attending a Hanuman Chalisa reading. In a complaint to the police, Jahan has alleged that she was threatened and verbally abused for attending the religious event organised by BJP supporters in Howrah. Jahan was returning home from her son’s school on Wednesday when hundreds of residents in the Golabari area surrounded her and intimidated her for attending the Hanuman Chalisa Path. Jahan has said her life was in danger. Demanding the police protection, she says that “we are living in a secular country and it is our democratic right to take part in any holy festival”. Jahan has said that her brother in-law and landlord have threatened to throw her out of her residence.

Jagmeet’s party campaigns in Quebec

For the 21 October Canadian Federal polls, the New Democratic Party (NDP-Canada) chief Jagmeet Singh has started holding road shows for some ridings (seats) in an attempt to gain some ground in Quebec, where his party holds just 15 seats. He is hoping of increasing his party’s vote share there and is holding a road trip through areas where he thinks his party has some chances to improve its performance.

BJP enrols U.P. students

During BJP’s membership drive in Uttar Pradesh’s Chandauli, BJP MLA Sushil Singh ended up enrolling school students as party members on Wednesday. The MLA asked the students to fill up the membership forms and made them wear saffron “angavastram” with the BJP’s symbol lotus embossed on it. On his instructions, they also read out the party pledge. Addressing the students in the classroom, he announced “I welcome you all into the BJP.” A teacher said, “Sushil Singh is a ‘bahubali’ and no one can dare to refuse his command.”

Tiranga in Rajya Sabha

Congress’ Kapil Sibal’s Tiranga television channel’s plight figured in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. BJP MPs indirectly raised the issue without naming Sibal. During Zero Hour, BJP MP Bhupender Yadav said, “We do not want to interfere in any private organisation, but if a woman is misbehaved with and the employees are not paid, it is the responsibility of the parliamentarians to protect freedom of speech.” He wanted the matter to be referred to the ethics committee to protect the rights of journalists.