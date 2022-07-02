‘Don’t be Penny-Wise and Pound Foolish’

By helping rebel Shiv Sena rebel leader Eknath Shinde to become new Maharashtra Chief Minister, the top central BJP leadership has finally shown its cards–it’s for a bigger game for the future.It is clear now that the “Operation Lotus” to oust Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Agadi government in alliance with the NCP and the Congress must have been launched months ago, with someone trusted from Delhi opening the line with Shinde. It’s also possible that someone else in the Shiv Sena might also have been considered for creating a coup in the Balasaheb Thackeray legacy Shiv Sena but finally zeroed down to Shinde. It is certain that former BJP CM Devendra Fadnavis and other party ‘netas’ were not kept in the loop.Fadnavis, who had been dying to return as CM, was brought into the picture recently to run around and work out the logistics of arranging a “safe passage” of the rebel Shiv Sena and independent MLAs to Surat and beyond. Excitedly, he did.Poor Fadnavis till late Thursday evening, after the Supreme Court clearing the decks for an Assembly floor test for Friday morning, was under the impression that he would be the CM again within hours.But when Fadnavis was asked by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the BJP chief J.P. Nadda, to announce Shinde’s name as CM, he couldn’t believe his ears. As a “loyal party solider” he did this but publicly said that: “I would not be part of the Shinde government”; his stiff face and a forced smile revealed the whole story. But his utterance “forced” Shah and Nadda to tweet and ask him to be the Deputy CM. Woner what Fadnavis thinks as Shinde was once PWD minister in his Cabinet. It’s a “demotion” for arrogant and over-ambitious Fadnavis, but for the central “BJP bosses” it is a masterstroke. They have followed the old English saying that “one should not be penny-wise and pound foolish”.

A Win-Win Situation for Lotus Eaters

The “BJP Bosses” have created two Shiv Senas. It’s a win-win situation for the BJP. In the next Assembly elections about two and a half years ahead four parties will fight–two Shiv Senas, NCP and the Congress. The BJP game plan is to weaken both the Shiv Senas in the process and wipe out Balasaheb Thackeray’s legacy. The BJP wants to emerge as the largest party with absolute majority and the only “Hindutva platform”. If it happens, it’s likely

that the saffron parivar would go for a new CM face and not Fadnavis.

It seems likely that Amit Shah and Shinde reportedly secretly met in Vadodara some days ago when the rebel commander flew quietly from Guwahati dead in the night and returned before breakfast. Fadnavis also met Shinde in Vadodara, but Shah and the Shiv Sena leader likely met separately, keeping Fadnavis out of the loop about their discussions and “agreements”. Shinde knew what was in store for him since the day he raised the flag of revolt, and assembled his “fauz”.

As a strategy, the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs were “not permitted” to return to Mumbai till the apex court ordered a floor test and this forced Uddhav Thackeray to resign. The BJP’s central leadership did not want to take chances till Uddhav Thackeray was in the CM’s chair as his aggressive and loyal Shiv Sena workers could have targeted the rebels.Uddhav Thackeray took a dig at PM Modi and Amit Shah asking “If you wanted to install a Shiv Sena CM, then why didn’t you agree after the Assembly election results last time?” Well, Uddhav you must realise that this is the way real politics is played.

‘Former Auto Driver Overcharged The Fare’

Fadnavis’ supporters are upset and angry. One of them commented that “former auto rickshaw driver from Thane”–referring to Shinde’s initial career–“had overcharged the fare!”Well, this is what you would expect from a fast political suspense thriller from the land of Bollywood. Kudos to whosoever wrote the Maharashtra high-drama’s well-written script with full of twists; maybe some enterprising actor or producer may come forward–or someone may “sponsor” the project—to make a web series–that has all the ingredients that a good box office cloak-and-dagger fast action movie will require.

Fadnavis’ Wife’s Prayers Went Unheard

When the Supreme Court on Thursday night cleared the decks for a floor test in Maharashtra Assembly, Amruta, wife of former BJP CM Devendra Fadnavis, was surprisingly in London, doing a “special puja” at Swaminarayan Hindu Temple, praying “for stability & prosperity of #Maharashtra.” At that moment, and till late Thursday evening, it was crystal clear to everyone that the BJP would form the next government in alliance with rebel Shiv Sena MLAs. Obviously, her prayers were meant for seeing her husband back in the seat of power. But Amruta Fadnavis’ prayers went unheard. Perhaps, she and her husband were ignorant that people back home were not in a mood to oblige Fadnavis.