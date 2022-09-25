Gujarati Film Is India’s Official Entry For Oscars

A Gujarati film Chhello Show—titled Last Film Show in English—has been selected as India’s official entry for the 2023 Academy Awards. It will only be eligible for the award if it finds a place on the nomination list. This small-budget drama show has beaten high-profile Hindi and southern language films like S.S. Rajamouli’s period drama RRR and political drama The Kashmir Files. A big screen launch is scheduled for late 2022. Chhello show revolves around a young boy in a small Gujarat village who bribes a cinema projectionist to watch films in his theatre. It had premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2021. Chhello has been directed by Pan Nalin and it features Bhavin Rabari, Bhavesh Shrimali, Richa Meena, Dipen Raval and Paresh Mehta in pivotal roles. Chhello is the second Gujarati film in the past 10 years after Gyan Correa’s The Good Road in 2013 to be selected for the honour. The film’s director Pan Nalin, tweeted on Tuesday: “OMG! What a night this going to be! Gratitude to Film Federation of India and thank you FFI jury members. Thank you for believing in Chhello Show. Now I can breathe again and believe in cinema that entertains, inspires and enlightens.” The 95th Oscars will happen on 12 March 2023 in Los Angeles’ Dolly Theatre. On 12 December, preliminary voting will commence, and the shortlists will be announced on 21 December.

Ex-VP Naidu Releases Book on Pm Modi’s speeches

Former Vice President of India M. Venkaiah Naidu in New Delhi on Friday released a book Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas—a collection of 86 select speeches of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The book has been brought out by the Publications Division and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. Naidu said the book will help readers in understanding Modi’s vision and the means to accomplish it. “Every speech in the book delivered during May 2019 to May 2020 mirrors Modi’s eloquence and his connect with the masses.” He explained why Modi is different from his predecessors. Naidu said that Modi’s speeches on diverse topics of national importance demonstrate a clear roadmap of journey ahead. Present on the occasion were Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, Minister of Information & Broadcasting Anurag Thakur, Secretary (I&B) Apurva Chandra, and Director General of Publications Division Monidipa Mukherjee. Naidu observed that what makes the present PM different from his predecessors is “his clarity of thought, conviction, commitment to his convictions, character, capabilities, communication skills, energy, courage to think and act differently, decisiveness, risk taking, a sense of urgency and unwavering focus on goals”. “I expect Modi to continue to guide the nation as the PM to realise Mission India,” said Naidu.

Late Veteran Advocate Wazir Singh honoured

Four months after the death of a well-known civil and a tax lawyer Wazir Singh (91), the Delhi High Court Bar Association has honoured him by placing his photograph in the Bar Room in recognition of his long and successful career spanning more than 50 years as well as his immense contribution to the Bar. The ceremony was attended by Justice Satish Chandra Sharma, Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court as well as other HC judges along with the Bar Association’s President, Mohit Mathur. Also present were Wazir Singh’s daughter, Justice Mukta Gupta, sitting DHC Judge, and his son Mukul Gupta, Senior Advocate and a former Additional Solicitor General of India. Wazir Singh started his career as a sales tax lawyer who went on to be elected as the President of the Sales Tax Bar Association. He was appointed as the Senior Standing Counsel for Income Tax Department before the DHC and a Senior Counsel for the Union of India in the DHC and the Supreme Court. He was often engaged as a Special Counsel for sales tax matters in the DHC. Recognized as one of the good chambers to work in, a number of his erstwhile juniors have adorned high positions in the legal and judicial fraternity. “He had to his credit more than 500 reported judgments from the DHC and the SC which helped the growth of the tax laws in the country,” said Wazir Singh’s grandson Tushar Gupta.

Uddhav-led Shiv Sena can celebrate Dussehra at Shivaji Park

It was a big victory for the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena on Friday when the Bombay High Court allowed it to hold its annual Dussehra rally at the iconic Shivaji Park ground in central Mumbai on 5 October and use the ground from 2 October to 6 October. The HC permitted the petition filed by the Thackeray-led Sena faction’s Secretary Anil Desai challenging the Mumbai civic body’s order refusing them permission. The BMC order was a “clear abuse of process of law and bonafide”, the court observed. The Sena faction led by Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde too had applied for permission to hold its rally at Shivaji Park on the same day (5 October).