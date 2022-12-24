Imran’s Ex-Wife Gets Married in the U.S.

Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s ex-wife Reham Khan (49) announced her wedding–her third–with Mirza Bilal Baig, a corporate professional, an actor and former model, in the USA on Friday. Baig is 13 years younger to her. This is also Baig’s third marriage. Born in Ajdabiya, Libya, in 1973, Reham grew up in Pakistan. Imran Khan is married to his third wife Bushra Wattoo–a conservative ‘spiritual healer,’ and married her in 2018. A former Television journalist, Reham, who is based in America, in a Twitter post, said: “We had a lovely Nikkah ceremony performed in Seattle with the blessings of @MirzaBilal parents & my son as my Vakeel.” Earlier, Reham announced her wedding by posting a picture of two hands and the words: “Just Married”. She shared several photographs on the social media.

Sonia Gandhi Has To Be In Photo Frame

On Tuesday, when Lok Sabha was adjourned for a short while over the India-China border issue, Opposition women MPs from the NCP, YSRCP, DMK, TMC and the Congress found a few minutes to catch up. Some of them were taking a group photo inside the House and initially missed Sonia Gandhi, who was busy talking to National Conference’s Farooq Abdullah in the front row. Abdullah alerted them about Sonia Gandhi also being present in the House. NCP’s Supriya Sule said they were coming to Sonia’s side to take a group picture. With a big smile, Sonia Gandhi got up and joined them.

Senior Citizen Couple’s Horrifying Experience

A shocking incident happened in Central Delhi’s New Rajinder Nagar in the dead of the night of Monday at about 2.15 am when a police sub inspector ‘harassed’ a senior citizen couple along with a highly agitated and shouting lawyer to get their first floor house grill door opened forcibly “to push estranged daughter-in-law inside” despite the fact that the matter is pending before a Rohini Family Court. In desperation, the old lady, Saroj Dhingra (65), kept on phoning Senior Citizens’ helpline and police control room for half-an-hour. The incident was captured in the building and street’s CCTV. Saroj and her husband Anil Dhingra (65+) have serious medical issues. Their only child, Rahul, got married about three years ago but the wife, Richa Nagpal, reportedly left home after some months as Rahul claims that he was not agreeing to leave old parents to live separately. Several months ago, the wife moved Rohini Family Courts for returning home. Rahul has contested this. The matter has been listed for February 2023. In a complaint with the police, Saroj has alleged that on Monday night, Nagpal along with her lawyer Ashish Kapoor, who looked drunk, reached their home and wanted to forcibly enter. Saroj said that she didn’t open the grill door lock. She phoned Senior Citizens’ Helpline and police control room several times. A police control rom van arrived after a long delay. Meanwhile, local Rajinder Nagar police station’s one sub inspector Vinod reached there and, instead of helping Saroj, tried to push Nagpal and her lawyer inside the house saying that “she had come to collect her clothes.” Scared, Saroj didn’t open the lock and SI kept on telling her in a harsh tone that they be allowed to enter the house. In desperation, Saroj telephoned her close relations and one of them on phone speaker talked to SI and asked him to see for himself whether it was a civilized time in the dead of the night for her to come and was it ethical on the part of her lawyer to accompany her client at that hour of the night. But SI was not listening. When told that his “unprofessional behaviour” would be reported to senior police authorities, the SI said “I don’t care.” After a while, the SI went away with Nagpal and her lawyer. The SI threatened her and her son Rahul that he would get them arrested in the morning. “It was shocking to see a lawyer behaving in a drunken manner was indulging in an unethical practice of accompanying his woman client at an unearthly hour, instead of fighting the case in a court,” Saroj alleged. A week has passed and the police are yet to take action against their own SI for his “unprofessional behaviour’ and against those who indulged in creating chaos.

Indian Dairy Owners, Workers In NZ Facing Violence

Indian-origin dairy owners and workers in New Zealand are living in fear. They are facing violence. An Indian-origin dairy owner’s shop was targeted by a group of burglars some days ago. Ajit Patel, who has a dairy on Melrose Road, Auckland, said that five masked men with baseball bats came into his store and tried to take the till but didn’t succeed. Patel’s shop was among the six stores across Auckland and Waikato areas of the country that were targeted by a group of burglars early this week. The incident comes days after four men entered Indian-origin Puneet Singh’s dairy store in Hamilton and cut off two fingers of his employee with a machete.