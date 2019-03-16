Indian professor wins American award

An Indian professor, Prajapati Trivedi (66) has been awarded the prestigious Harry Hatry Distinguished Performance Management Practice Award for 2019 at a ceremony in Washington, DC. Trivedi, the first Indian to win this award, is currently heading the Economic, Youth, and Sustainable Directorate as Senior Director in the Commonwealth Secretariat, London.

The award was given by the Center for Accountability and Performance, American Society for Public Administration. This award is presented each year to an individual whose outstanding teaching, education, training, and consultation in performance management have made a significant contribution to the practice of public administration.

In April 2018, Trivedi was awarded the Bharat Gaurav Award for lifetime achievement by Sanskriti Yuva Sanstha in the House of Commons, British Parliament.

Akshay Kumar for Chandni Chowk?

The buzz in the Delhi unit of the BJP is that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is keen to field actor Akshay Kumar for the Lok Sabha elections from Delhi’s Chandni Chowk seat. On Wednesday, Modi tweeted to Akshay Kumar to motivate the people to vote in the Parliamentary elections beginning in April.

Akshay Kumar played the lead role in the film, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, which fitted well into Modi’s Swachh Bharat mission, a topic close to the Prime Minister’s heart. Last year, he launched an app and website, BharatKeVeer, with Home Minister Rajnath Singh, and lauded the Modi government for making his “dream come true” and providing a platform for everyone to help the next of kin of slain soldiers financially. Delhi’s BJP leaders are excited about the possibility of Kumar contesting from Chandni Chowk. They are confident that he will win the seat comfortably.

Ananth Kumar’s wife will contest LS polls

Tejaswini (53), the wife of the late Union Minister H.N. Ananth Kumar has agreed to contest the Lok Sabha elections from the Bangalore South constituency. Her husband represented the constituency in the Lok Sabha for six consecutive terms since 1996. Initially, she was reluctant but agreed later.

She knows the constituency well and was closely associated with development works taken up under MPLAD in the segment. She is comfortably placed in the electoral battle. An electronics and communication engineer by profession, Tejaswani worked as a scientist in the Aeronautical Development Agency in the 1990s. She quit to start the Adamya Chetana NGO in 1998. She was an active member of the ABVP in her college days. In 2014, Tejaswani, mother of two daughters, received an honorary doctorate for her contribution to social service and pro environmental activities.

‘Lift ban on cheating’

The Punjab Chief Minister recently asked a student at a Dera Baba Nanak school how his Class XII examinations were going on. The boy replied, “Sir, last year the results were not good because you put a ban on cheating. This year too the department is strictly enforcing the ban. I request you to please lift this ban otherwise students may fare poorly this year too.” The CM couldn’t control his laughter.

Cabinet minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa later said he had given a dressing down to the student.

Singapore wants Indian tourists

The Singapore Tourism Board’s India regional office has invited separate bids from professional and well-connected public relations and digital and social media agencies to promote the island-nation.

The online tender will close tomorrow. The selected agencies will be required to promote “Destination Singapore” and grow visitorship from India.

