Kangana Ranaut @ Rani Ki Jhansi in Lebanon

Pretty woman Kangana Ranaut no doubt is the darling of the Modi government at the moment. And she deserves special attention because of her acting talent. That’s why, the government is taking advantage of her popularity worldwide. She has becoming an important part of ongoing Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. The Modi government is crossing India’s frontiers to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. Indian diplomatic missions have been asked to organise events to commemorate 75 years of India’s independence. Under the leadership of Ambassador Suhel Ajaz Khan, the Indian Embassy in Lebanon recently screened Kangana Ranaut-starrer ‘Manikarnika’. The embassy tweeted that there was “enthusiastic participation by the Indian community & Lebanese friends of India” in the screening of the movie as part of Amrit Mahotsav. Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi is a 2019 film based on the life of Rani Lakshmi Bai of Jhansi. Before the release of the film on 25 January 2019, a special screening of the film was organised for the President Ram Nath Kovind on 18 January in the presence of Kangana Ranaut and her team. After watching the film, the President had felicitated the cast and crew of the film.

Actor Purab Kohli Decodes ‘The Matrix’

Indian desi Purab Kohli has bagged a big role in a Hollywood big ticket movie, playing the role of a game developer in ‘The Matrix Resurrections’. The film also features Priyanka Chopra as ‘Sati’.

A Mumbai boy, Kohli’s father is an hotelier and film producer and his mother is a corporate trainer.He joined a flying school to be a pilot, but did not continue. Kohli is television and film actor, model and former video jockey.Kohli hosted the travel show Gone India where he toured India on budget trips.In 2005, he appeared in an episode of the TV fantasy sitcom Shararat, as the genius science student Dhumketu.Kohli made his acting debut in films with Bus Yuhin (2003) starring opposite Nandita Das. He has also acted in some other Bollywood films. His role in My Brother Nikhil (2005) got him recognition.

“I am very happy about this break though it has not fully sunk yet…it still looks like a dream,” Kohli told The Sunday Guardian. He made his Hollywood debut with Lana Wachowski’s Sense 8 in 2014. Kohli said that his role in Sense 8 helped him to get a role in Lana Wachowski’s The Matrix Resurrections. He didn’t audition for the film because the director was aware of his work from Sense8. About his role, Kohli says he is working with actor Keanu Reeves in the 4th chapter of the Matrix Franchise. “It was easy for me as I was familiar with actors from Lana’s Sense 8.” About working with Keanu Reeves, he said, “It was a huge moment to work alongside the Hollywood star. He is one of the biggest stars in the world but very professional and extremely cooperative with fellow actors.”

‘Roop Tera Mastana’ Tajikistan style!

Recently, Tajikistan Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin was in New Delhi. He met the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. During discussion, Muhriddin said that he was a great fan of Bollywood films and that his favourite actor has always been handsome Dharmendra. Birla told Muhriddin that Dharmendra’s wife Hema Malini and his son Sunny Deol were both ruling BJP’s Members of Parliament. The Tajik Minister then sang yesteryears Rajesh Khanna-starter box-office film Aradhana’s popular song ‘Roop Tera Mastana’. In the 1969 film, legendary Kishore Kumar sang this song. During diplomatic meetings with many foreign dignitaries, Bollywood figures prominently. In an earlier meeting, the Mongolian delegation had informed the LS Speaker about their love for Himanshu Soni, the actor who played Buddha in the series Buddha-Rajaon Ka Raja.

Delhi Teenager Pens ‘Mughal Miniature Paintings’

For centuries, Indians “discovered”—rightly or wrongly—their nation’s history, heritage, culture and customs through books written by foreign travellers and officers of the British Raj. But many Indians are now writing books about their own experiences and opinions about various subjects, including history, culture and the political system and judiciary. A heartening thing is that many youngsters are also coming forward to pen the books, some on complex subjects. Ms Aparna Joshi (18) is the latest to join the ranks of budding authors. She is a IInd year Delhi University student, doing History (H) from Kamla Nehru College. Aparna Joshi’s book ‘Mughal Miniature Paintings on the Global Art Scene from 1526-1770’ is a research based academic writing published under the aegis of the Indian Trust for Art and

Cultural Heritage (INTACH). The book fructified with a successful high-school project on Indian Art. The book displays a wide selection of 181 coloured plates from various Indian and European Museumsincluding but not restricted to the Victoria and Albert Museum, National Museum, BritishMuseum, Windsor Castle and Royal Collection Trust and the Louvre, among others. A human rights activist, Joshi has also written five books on history and international conflicts. Joshi holds a certificate in Nuclear Security and Terrorism, examining the threat of nuclear war in the world, from Harvard and Duke Universities.