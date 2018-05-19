Kerala offered ‘safe stay’ to Congress MLAs

To stop the BJP from “poaching” Congress and JDS MLAs to attain the required majority in Karnataka, the neighbouring CPM-led Kerala government offered to open its tourism resorts in scenic locations for safe stay till the crisis was over. Just as the Karnataka Assembly election results were coming in, Kerala Tourism put out an invitation on Twitter to the newly-elected legislators to “unwind” at “safe and beautiful resorts in God’s Own Country”.

Kerala Tourism tweeted, “After the rough and tumble of the #KarnatakaVerdict, we invite all the MLAs to unwind at the safe and beautiful resorts of God’s Own Country. #ComeOutAndPlay.” “Stay on our beaches or in back waters away from the prying saffron eyes,” said a senior Kerala government Minister.

PM Modi will sail to Indonesia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is planning to sail to Indonesia during his upcoming visit to the Southeast Asian nation from 29 to 31 May. If he does, he will recreate history. First Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru had sailed onboard INS Delhi in June 1950 to meet President Sukarno. Modi will be sailing from Port Blair in Andaman & Nicobar Islands to Aceh in northern Sumatra, a distance of some 80 nautical miles, or 100 km. The security agencies with their Indonesian counterparts are checking out the safety aspects of the journey. The Indian government is keen to convey the message that it advocates enhanced maritime ties with a strategic partner. India and Indonesia do not share any territorial disputes. In Indonesia, a visit to the historic Hindu Prambanan temple in Yogyakarta and the 9th century world’s largest Buddhist temple in Borubudur is being planned. Modi and Joko Widodo may also take a walk around some market or even fly kites. The Ministry of External Affairs sources say that there is a talk about cooperation on kite museums in both countries. Modi will be in Indonesia prior to his Singapore visit where he will address the 17th International Institute for Strategic Studies Shangrila dialogue, the first Indian PM to do so, on 1 June. He will hold formal talks with Indonesian President Joko Widodo on 30 May.

J&K’s new BJP chief invokes Islamic teachings

Newly appointed Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief, Ravinder Raina is a frank man and a firebrand. A “hardcore RSS worker”, he invoked Islamic teachings and quoted Allama Iqbal during his maiden address to party workers in Srinagar on Wednesday. An MLA from Nowshera, Raina joined the BJP in 2010, and was the state president of the BJYM, the youth wing of the BJP. As part of the BJP’s efforts to reach out to the people of the valley, a day before the Centre declared a conditional ceasefire in Army operations against militants during Ramzan, Raina dispelled the notion that the BJP was anti-Muslim. “I hope and pray that the holy fasting month of Ramzan brings peace for the entire state…We believe in ‘Hubbul Wattani’ (love for country), which was preached by Prophet Muhammad…We believe in this poem that we recite in schools…It teaches us to love and help the poor and the weak,” Raina said.He added, “Don’t know why people were scared of BJP. People were being made to feel afraid of the BJP by the Congress. They were told if the BJP comes to power, their life will be difficult. But we want peace. Kashmir is the crown of India and we want the lotus to bloom here.” The BJP has claimed that it has enrolled over 3.5 lakh members in the Valley. But the claims are yet to be tested. Despite hectic campaigning in the 2014 Assembly elections, only one out of 34 BJP candidates in the Valley managed to save his security deposit. Raina has triggered several controversies in the past. He first attracted the limelight when he took oath as MLA in 2015 “in the name of Mata Vaishno Devi”. The protem speaker, Mohmmad Shafi Uri had to ask Raina to take oath in the name of God. Raina, along with other BJP legislators allegedly assaulted independent MLA Engineer Rashid inside the Assembly for hosting a “beef party” at the state MLA hostel.

Raje hopes for new BJP head soon

Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje is keeping her fingers crossed about the appointment of a new BJP chief for the state. For the first time in the past 38 years of BJP history in Rajasthan, its state unit is without a president for about a month. The party unit has seen 16 chiefs since 1980, but it has never gone head-less for such a long time. As Union Minister of State for Agriculture and said to be PM’s blue eyed Rajput leader of Jodhpur, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat’s name went viral in party circles and the media recently, his followers broke into jubilation. Rajput leaders have also met Amit Shah and Home Minister Rajnath Singh, and now the National Rajput Karni Sena is busy preparing one lakh postcards to the PM and Shah in support of Gajendra. Caste infighting has started among party MLAs, MPs and cadres. Former minister Devi Singh Bhati has criticised Shekhawat and Arjun Ram Meghawl (Union Ministers of State) claiming that “they are not mass leaders and appointing either of them to the post might cause damage to the party”. Ghanshyam Tiwari has said that “the high command cannot dare to thrust anyone on this post ignoring desire of Vasundhara Raje.” Raje recently met Amit Shah in Delhi on the appointment of next state unit chief. Shah advised her to wait till the Karnataka poll process was over. When a journalist asked the CM about the outcome of her meeting with the BJP chief, she replied, “Can’t you make it out from my face?” The suspense continues.

Martyr Sukhdev’s wrong date with history

The Punjab government, for the fifth consecutive year, celebrated the birth anniversary of revolutionary Sukhdev on 15 May, a date proved incorrect by historians. The issue was first raised in 2012 by the Martyr Sukhdev Memorial Committee, Ludhiana. The committee, which was instrumental in locating the martyr’s ancestral house and conducting research on his life, had submitted a representation to the then Chief Minister, Parkash Singh Badal.

The case was substantiated on the basis of historical records made available by Chandigarh-based historian Prof Malwinder Jit Singh Waraich. He had traced his correct birth date from the result gazette of the Panjab University, Lahore. As per the “matriculation and school-leaving certificate (examination 1922)” of Sanatan Dharam High School, Lyallpur, Sukhdev was born on 19 February 1907. The government then had referred the case to the Department of Information and Public Relations. The department asked the committee to get an undertaking from any surviving family member or a relative of the martyr confirming that they did not have any objection to change of the date from 15 May to 19 February. Ludhiana-based Bharat Bhushan Thapar, who claims to be the nephew of the martyr, sent a representation to the Public Relations Department, saying that “15 May was based on hearsay. Since a new certified document confirming the correct birth date is available, the date should be changed to 19 February.” “After a series of meetings, the department officials agreed to correct the birthday of the martyr in their records,” Prof Waraich told The Sunday Guardian. When contacted, Anindita Mitra, director of the Department of Information and Public Relations, said, “I am not aware of the issue. We will verify the records and take corrective measures.”

