Even before Neeraj Chopra (23) from Haryana won a gold medal in javelin throw at Tokyo Olympics, there was “another Indian”, who had much earlier clinched not one, but two gold medals in the same sport. Meet incredible Devendra Jhajharia—single-arm Paralympian from Rajasthan, who has won two gold medals in javelin throw. He holds a world record in javelin throw, amassing an impressive distance of 62.15m. Chopra picked up gold with his best attempt of 87.58m. But one must remember that Chopra is a young army subedar, while Jhajharia is much older and a handicap. Now, Jhajharia is determined to win the third Paralympic gold as he set a new world record (65.71m) while qualifying for the Tokyo Summer Paralympics 2020 which will be from 25 August to 6 September 2021. India will be participating in nine sports with 43 athletes. Jhajharia’s story is no less amazing than Chopra’s. “It is unfortunate that we don’t give much attention to our Paralympian stars who also script a world records history,” Ashok Kinker, Managing Editor of a sports magazine ‘Khel-Today’ told The Sunday Guardian. “As a nation,” Kinker felt, “we forget all our heroes fast, whether they are from war or sports…it would have been nice if some would have remembered Jhajharia also on the day Neeraj secured gold at Tokyo.” Jhajharia is the first para-athlete to receive the Padma Shri. In 2004, he got the prestigious Arjuna Award. Jhajharia’s name emerged in 2004 at Athens, when he won his first gold medal. He repeated this incredible feat at Rio in 2016—all with a single arm. Born in 1981 in Rajasthan’s Churu district, Jhajharia, at the age of eight, while climbing a tree, touched a live high voltage electric cable. His left hand was amputated. Soon, he discovered the wonderful world of javelin at his school grounds. He realized that this sport could be played with a single arm. In 1997, Jhajharia was spotted by Dronacharya Awardee coach R.D. Singh, and he began coaching him.

Naidu Completes Four Years in office

On Wednesday, the day Vice President and Chairman, Rajya Sabha, M. Venkaiah Naidu, broke down in the House on witnessing Opposition parties’ unprecedented disturbances, he completed four years in office. On this occasion, Naidu planted a sapling in the Parliament House. The sapling is Moulsari, a medium-sized evergreen tree found in the tropical forests in South Asia, South East Asia and Northern Australia. Its botanical name is Mimusops Elengi. It is also known as Medlar, Bullet wood or Bakul. In India, it is cultivated in North and Peninsular India and Andaman Islands. The VP’s Secretariat released a flip book presenting an overview of his engagements during the last one year. The e-book in multiple languages states that the VP attended 133 events (virtual and physical both) across India, covering 10 states and two Union Territories. Before close of the monsoon session, Naidu released a book ‘Accelerating India: 7 Years of Modi Government’. It has been edited by K.J. Alphons, a former bureaucrat and currently a BJP Member of Rajya Sabha.

Didi Invited To World Peace meet In Rome

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has started attracting the world community’s attention. She has been invited to attend a World Peace Conference in Rome on 6-7 October. It is expected to be attended by Pope Francis, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, and Grand Imam of Egypt’s Al-Azhar. The conference is titled ‘World Meeting for Peace -People as Brothers, Future Earth’. The invitation was sent by Macro Impagliazzo, president of Community of Sant’Egidio, a Catholic association based in Rome. It is not yet known whether she would go. The invitation letter congratulated the Trinamool Congress chief for her victory in the recent “significant election” and “for the important work for social justice, for the development of your own country, and therefore, for peace.”

RS TMC Lady Member Ties Noose Around Neck

The Rajya Sabha Trinamool Congress MPs have turned out to be the best in theatrical gestures to grab media attention. TMC MP Shanta Chhetri wore a noose around her neck through the Opposition protest in the House. Her colleague Dola Sen held the rope as they joined other members to protest against, what they called, the “murder of democracy” by Treasury benches. Even after the adjournment of the House, Chhetri kept wearing the noose. As she came out of the lobby, Chhetri asked the other TMC MPs, “Abhi main ye nikal loon?” (Should I remove it now?). Everyone laughed. “Yes, you can do that as the House has been adjourned,” they told her.

For MPs, It’s Time To Relax

After a stormy Monsoon Session, it is time to mix business with pleasure. Over 200 MPs, as part of eight standing committees, are likely to head to the cool environment of Kashmir. The Public Accounts Committeevisit was scheduled from 14 to 17 August, followed by the Committee on Urban Development. Then the committees on Home, Energy, Labour, Railways, External Affairs and Commerce are expected to visit J&K before the end of September.