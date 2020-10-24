No Room For Same Sex Marriage

Sikh religious bodies are fuming over a recent same sex marriage in an American gurdwara. The wedding was solemnised under the patronage of “saroop”—a copy of the Guru Granth Sahib, which is considered to be a living Guru.

Taking a serious note of the marriage of two homosexual men, the Akal Takht has said that “there is no room for ‘same sex’ marriage in Sikhism”. Akal Takht officiating Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh has issued directions to the couple Sarbjeet Singh Neel and Leela, who allegedly got the ceremony conducted in Sacramento in the presence of a “saroop” which was in their possession.

Giani Harpeet Singh directed the North American Sikh Gurdwara Management to take the “saroop” from their possession immediately and place it in a gurdwara. In a strongly worded letter to the couple, he has said that “it was a blasphemous act and a violation of the Akal Takht’s directions”.

Munda knows how to extract honey from beehive

Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda has not forgotten the art of extracting honey without destroying the beehive. It is a dangerous act because angry honeybees can sting the intruder, who would then suffer the painful agony of severe pain and swollen face and body.

“I have not forgotten my life back home in Jharkhand,” Munda told a group of officers who had come for a meeting at his sprawling bungalow in Lutyens’ Delhi. The Minister proudly narrated how he had extracted honey from the hive on a chickoo tree in the backyard of his Delhi residence. He offered them a taste of fresh honey.

Many A Slip Between Cup and Lip

There is an ancient proverb that there are many a slip between the cup and the lip. This fits perfectly for former Bihar Director General of Police Gupteshwar Pandey. He had caused a flutter a month ago by resigning and joining the JDU just before the Assembly elections. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar himself had inducted him in the party. The Election Commission reportedly took note of the violation of cooling off period by him. The EC had sent a proposal to the government in 2012, suggesting that a two-year cooling off period may be reduced. But it was not accepted.

Colonel Misses Promotion Over Rations

Colonel Mukul Dev (currently stationed at Bathinda) of the Judge Advocate General’s Department had sent a legal notice to the Defence Secretary over discontinuance of free ration to officers in peace stations in 2017, terming the move as illegal. Now he has not been approved for promotion to the rank of Brigadier.

Col Dev was awarded a “displeasure” by the Corps Commander for violating the Army’s rules and regulations by sending the notice directly to the Defence Secretary. His retirement had been stayed by the Delhi High Court in September till the results of the promotion board were declassified. Now the process is complete and he has been denied promotion.

A Bench of the Armed Forces Tribunal comprising its Chairperson Justice Rajendra Menon and Lt Gen Philip Campose have observed that the board had not recommended the officer for promotion and “there was no reason to permit him to continue in service.”

Last month, Col Dev had moved the Delhi HC pleading that his retirement be stayed till the results of the promotion board, held in December 2019, were out. On 29 September, a day before his scheduled superannuation, the HC had granted him protection till the tribunal heard the matter further. The tribunal has directed that Col Dev would be deemed to have retired from service on 30 September, his original date of superannuation.

Top BJP Leaders may Attend Kangana Brother Wedding

Actress Kangana Ranaut, who is having a running battle with the Maharashtra government, is on cloud nine these days as her younger brother Aksht is getting married in November. Last Sunday, she took to Twitter and shared a few pictures and videos from the pre-wedding rituals in Himachal Pradesh. She has started on personal wedding invitations’ visit. BJP leaders, Union Ministers, the HP CM and his Cabinet colleagues are likely to attend the wedding.

HP man elected MP In New Zealand

Dr Gaurav Sharma (33), a native of Hamirpur district, Himachal Pradesh, has become a Member of Parliament from Hamilton West in New Zealand. In the recent country polls, as a Labour Party candidate, he defeated Tim Macindoe of the National Party by over 4,386 votes. A qualified doctor in Auckland, Sharma hails from Hareta village, 22 km from Hamirpur. His father Girdhar Sharma was an executive engineer in the state Electricity Board and mother Purnima Sharma is a housewife. He studied up to Class IV at DAV in Hamirpur and completed Class VII from Adhunik Public School, Dharamsala, before his father moved to New Zealand after seeking pre-mature retirement.

