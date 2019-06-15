OPPOSITION WILL TARGET EVMs

It seems that Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) are going to be a major issue from the opposition side in the inaugural session of the new Lok Sabha that opens on 17 June. An indication of this was available when Sonia Gandhi told a public meeting in Rae Bareli on Wednesday that many sections of people had expressed their doubts about the EVMs’ performance in the recently held Lok Sabha polls. This was the first time that a top Congress leader expressed doubts about the EVMs. The Sunday Guardian has learnt that many opposition leaders are debating whether they should go for an EVM-boycott in the forthcoming elections. A senior Congress leader told this writer, “We want

to fight future elections with ballot paper. If the Election Commission refuses to switch to ballot paper, we may boycott the polls.”

RAMDEV’S NAGPUR PROJECT IN TROUBLE

Baba Ramdev, a “darling” of the saffron parivar, is facing trouble in BJP-ruled Maharashtra. The state government is likely to take back about 300 acres of land allotted to Ramdev’s Patanjali Ayurved Ltd at the Multi-Model International Passenger and Cargo Hub Airport in Nagpur for a food processing venture.

Work has now stopped. It is said that contractors engaged by the company have not been paid for quite some time. Only some sheds have been raised at the site. There is no sign of the food processing venture, which was to manufacture juice from Nagpur oranges. Land was allotted to Ramdev in September 2016. The Devendra Fadnavis government had faced criticism for allotting land to Patanjali at Rs 25 lakh per acre, while the going rate was four times more.

YOGI REVIVES ANTI-ROMEO SQUADS

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked the police to revive and further strengthen anti-Romeo squads against anti-social elements troubling young women at public places. At a high-level review meeting of the state’s Home Department on women welfare, Yogi asked the police to run an intensive campaign across the state this month with the help of the state’s Department of Women Welfare. After assuming office in March 2017, Yogi had set up the anti-Romeo squads. The police personnel in plainclothes were stationed at public places to keep a watch on anti-social elements.

LEFT WORKING TOWARDS ‘ONE PARTY’

The CPM and the CPI are discussing with each other how to keep the communist movement alive in the country. A “merger” is one solution. The issue was discussed at the recent three-day meeting of CPM’s central committee. The CPM general secretary, Sitaram Yechury says that they have discussed the issue with CPI secretary general Sudhakar Reddy. But no final decision has been taken. “One party will emerge but only after the Left parties unite and work together,” Yechury said, when asked whether the CPM was receptive to the CPI’s initiative.

During its 29 May meeting, the CPI’s national executive adopted a resolution for emergence of one communist party. “Time has come for re-unification of the communist movement and re-working of strategies and re-energising of the activities,” the CPI resolution said.

“The re-unification does not mean merger. It means all Left parties should start working together and pave the way for emergence of one political party to power communist movement,” Reddy maintained.

The CPI had made abortive attempts twice to push the idea in its 1986-Party Congress and later in the mid 1990s. On both occasions, the initiative fell through due to opposition by the CPM.

Meanwhile, after its poor show in the Lok Sabha elections, the CPM is facing more trouble. The CPM has won just three seats and currently has five MPs in the Upper House. The party’s national party status is under question. But it may also lose its office in Parliament House. The party has an office on the third floor of Parliament House—Room Number 135—which has been its address for long. It may be taken away as its strength has come down drastically.

CHINESE IDOLS MAKE SIKHS ANGRY

Many Sikh bodies are upset over the Chinese “intrusion” into Sikh religion. The Akal Takht and the Sikh Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee are demanding a blanket ban on the sale of idols of Sikh Gurus, generally being imported from China. Sikhism prohibits any kind of idol worship. However, paintings of the 10 Sikh Gurus generally on calendars or small pictures studded in plastic sheet invite little objection, though Akal Takht never endorses this practice.

Trouble started when a bust of Guru Nanak Dev was set up at an intersection in Bhavnagar, Gujarat, by the Sindhi community recently. As its picture and video went viral on social media, Akal Takht intervened and directed the SGPC to send a delegation to Gujarat to check. Before any action was taken, the Sindhi sect approached the SGPC, submitted an apology and rectified their move by removing the bust. Instead, a “Khanda” (religious symbol) was placed at the same spot with the SGPC’s permission.

After this, the Akal Takht Jathedar, Giani Harpreet Singh issued directions that idols of Gurus could not be made as it defied the Sikh principles. Interestingly, the idols, made of marble, metal or stone, are being sold in leading gift shops including in those located around Amritsar’s Golden Temple. Many e-commerce websites are selling Chinese-made resin statues of Sikh Gurus with a “marble look”.