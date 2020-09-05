Pigeons are a problem for Rafale

The newly acquired five French Rafale fighters are under threat from unexpected quarters at their Ambala airbase in Haryana. The “enemies” are pigeons that are “occupying physical territory and air space around the base”.

Fearing a collision, a ban has been imposed on pigeon breeding around the airbase.The Chief Secretary Keshni Anand Arora has ordered the officers concerned to address the complaint of the Ambala Air Force Station. The area close to the Air Force station comes under the military cantonment. Meanwhile, the sanitary inspector of the local body has issued notices to residents, who are breeding pigeons. Action would be taken against the residents if their pigeons fly within a 10 km radius of the airbase. From the Air Force, Director General (Inspection and Safety) Air Marshal Manavendra Singh wrote to the Chief Secretary on 5 August complaining about the presence of birds around the Ambala Air Force Station. The IAF called for a ban on pigeon breeding around the airbase and the implementation of the solid waste management scheme to reduce the bird menace in the aerodrome zone, 10 km around the airfield.

From Washroom Cleaning To Australian Air Force

The A Ludhiana man, Tajinder Kumar, who a decade ago landed in Australia and took up a washroom cleaner job to survive, is all set to become a commissioned officer with the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF). Indian Australian Tajinder Kumar will soon be inducted into the @AusAirForce as an officer, a long cherished dream he fulfilled thanks to his grit and determination, Australia’s High Commissioner to India Barry O’Farrell has tweeted.

In 2016, Tajinder won the Lipshur Family Bursary, which provides sponsorship to enlisted personnel for a full-time undergraduate degree. This enabled him to pursue a degree in engineering, which otherwise may not have been possible.He will be graduating from the Officer Training School in Melbourne later this year.

Tajinder comes from a humble Punjab family background. After finishing high school, he trained as a mechanical fitter at the Industrial Training Institute, but was unable to find a job locally. Then, he went to Australia as a skilled migrant. During his stint with the Air Force, he worked as an avionics technician on C-130 transport aircraft.

Mukherjee’s take on Babus

After the death of former President Pranab Mukherjee, the Delhi-based medical practioner, Dr Harish Bhalla, shared an anecdote with this writer and some friends. Bhalla0 once had the honour of having lunch with the great politician, who made an interesting remark that “Our country is not run by any PM but by Babus (bureaucrates).” On Bhalla’s request to explain, Mukherjee told him about a talk he once had with his mentor Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. According to Bhalla, Mukherjee told Indira Gandhi that “If Independence struggle was ever in the hands of Babus, we would have never become independent.” Intrigued, Indira Gandhi asked him, “Why?” So Pranab Mukherjee told her that “Babus would have written a note on the ‘Independence File’ that ‘There is no precedent of Independence.’ The file would have gone to the British monarch in London and returned with a rejection of Independence.”

Sharad Yadav returning to JDU

As Bihar Assembly elections are coming near, many surprises are surfacing. The stage is set for the return of senior and experienced leader Sharad Yadav to the JDU fold. Yadav had turned a bitter opponent of the NDA and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. With the ghar wapsi of Jitan Ram Manjhi-led Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), the Bihar elections have taken yet another turn.The former CM is believed to be seeking 10 seats in the polls. It remains to be seen how and from whose kitty HAM-S is accommodated. As Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party is sulking, it remains to be seen if he will experiment with something radical or allow his ambitions for a larger political role to fizzle out for a compromise settlement within the NDA. The LJP is upset with Manjhi’s entry into the NDA. The BJP says that aspirations of HAM (S) are more of Nitish Kumar’s problem. The LJP has called a meeting on its future course of action, including whether to field candidates against Nitish Kumar. Meanwhile, the BJP is going to do hard bargain in the tussle for seats. The saffron party, which is fighting the election with allies JD-U and LJP under the leadership of incumbent CM Nitish Kumar, wants to short list, at least, 120 constituencies which it believes it can win and then go to the negotiating.