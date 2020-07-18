UP Pilot Faces Turbulence

While Congress’ Pilot in Rajasthan is facing rough weather, a “VIP pilot” in Uttar Pradesh has been grounded. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s pilot, Captain Pragyesh Mishra, has been removed from VVIP flying duties after the suspension of his licence by the DGCA for six months. The Enforcement Directorate’s (Lucknow unit) Assistant Director, Ashok Kumar Meena, on 19 May 2020 wrote a letter to the UP Secretary saying that the ED was in the receipt of a complaint against UP Civil Aviation Department’s (CAD’s) Operations Manager in Lucknow, pilot Pragyesh Mishra. The Sunday Guardian has accessed the ED letter, which says that “it has also been reported that Capt. Pragyesh Mishra was dismissed from UP government for several cases of disproportionate assets against him in the past, however, he managed to get back to his employment.” “The matter has been examined and this office is of the view that a preliminary inquiry into the matter is imperative on the part of the State Government as the person being a high ranking officer in the UP Government,” the ED letter pointed out.

The ED has forwarded a copy of the complaint against Mishra to the Chief Secretary’s office for necessary inquiries into the allegations against him with a request to intimate the outcome and/or FIR details to the ED office for ascertaining further action under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act/Foreign Exchange Management Act (PMLA). The complaint is reported to have mentioned a number of business firms associated with him. It has alleged his nexus with some top state politicians and bureaucrats. Mishra in the past has also faced controversies when enjoying close proximity to successive Chief Ministers, being their pilot. Following complaints against Mishra in the past, the Bahujan Samaj Party CM Mayawati had taken action against him. Her successor, Samajwadi Party CM Akhilesh Yadav had taken Mishra back and the pilot had begun flying his new boss. But Akhilesh had also reportedly received complaints that the pilot was allegedly misusing his proximity to him. On 10 June 2020, the DGCA, in an ongoing investigation against Mishra, suspended his pilot licence for six months after finding violations of safety norms. As per the complaint to the DGCA, Mishra on 25 October 2019 allegedly acted as an instructor on a SKA B200 aircraft without having any ratings of a qualified instructor on fixed wing aircraft. On 30 December 2019, a DGCA team in Lucknow reportedly recorded the statements of three pilots who were on board.

Sources said that Mishra has valid licenses (CPL-1629) to fly helicopters (Rotary Wing) and regular aircraft (Fixed Wing) but was appointed in the UP CAD to fly helicopters only. It has been alleged that Mishra had been flying regular aircraft as well and that this is a serious violation of the UP aviation rules, which are said to make it mandatory for a pilot to confine himself to fly one type of aircraft only—fixed wing or rotary wing. It has been alleged that Mishra did not permit other pilots to fly CM and other VIPs.

‘Vasundhara backing Gehlot’

Rajasthan’s former BJP Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje’s silence in the ongoing political upheaval in the Congress ruled regime has attracted the attention of the saffron party’s leadership. The BJP’s ally, Rashtriya Loktantrik Party MP Hanuman Beniwal has made a serious charge alleging that Raje has been trying “to save the Ashok Gehlot government”. Raje had lost power to Gehlot in the last Assembly elections. Hanuman’s allegation that Raje had telephoned many Congress MLAs close to her to support Gehlot has shocked many BJP leaders. Hanuman has even said he had proof that Raje had called Jat MLAs in Sikar and Nagaur districts to urge them “to keep a distance from Sachin Pilot”. Hanuman’s tweet seems to have pleased many senior central BJP leaders, who are anti-Raje. It is said that Raje is keen to be the CM again in case the Gehlot government falls. But she has apprehension that the BJP’s central leadership may keep her out of power and make someone else the CM with the support of Pilot’s loyalists or Pilot may be given the throne.

New Rajya Sabha members’ oath on 22 July

The newly elected members of the Rajya Sabha will be administered oath by the House Chairman, M. Venkaiah Naidu, on 22 July. Because of social distancing norms, only one family member or guest will be allowed to witness the ceremony. For the first time, administration of oath will be done in the chamber of the House during inter-session. Subscribing to oath or affirmation is usually done either during the session or in the chamber of the Chairman, if the House is not in session. Naidu has decided this, keeping in view resumption of meetings by the department related to Parliamentary Standing Committees of both the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha and interest expressed by the new members to participate in such meetings.