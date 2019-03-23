Pressure on Rahul Gandhi to contest from South

Fearing stiff resistance from Smriti Irani in Amethi, many Congress leaders are putting pressure on party president Rahul Gandhi to contest a second Lok Sabha seat from the party-ruled Karnataka “as a precaution”. Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is keen that Rahul Gandhi should contest from his state. The Congress Legislature Party leader recalls Rahul Gandhi’s grandmother Indira Gandhi and mother Sonia Gandhi had contested the Lok Sabha polls from Karnataka in the past. “We also want our next Prime Minister of India Shri @RahulGandhi to contest from Karnataka & herald new developmental paradigm.#RaGaFromKarnataka,” Siddaramaiah tweeted. Indira Gandhi had scripted her political comeback from Chikkamagaluru in Karnataka by winning the Lok Sabha bypoll in 1978, Sonia Gandhi had contested and won from the iron ore belt of Ballari in 1999, trouncing the BJP’s Sushma Swaraj. But, interestingly, the Congress has ceded the Chikkamagaluru seat to its alliance partner Janata Dal (Secular) this time, while Ballari remains with the grand old party.

Delhi Congress leaders not keen to contest LS polls

Many senior Delhi Congress leaders are not keen to contest the Lok Sabha election as they fear defeat against the BJP and the Aam Admi Party (AAP). Sources say that former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit’s son and former Lok Sabha MP, Sandeep Dikshit is not keen to contest from East Delhi constituency despite the fact that his mother is at the helm of party affairs in Delhi once again. Sheila Dikshit is working hard to revive the party’s electoral fortunes against formidable BJP and the AAP. Apparently, former Delhi Congress president Arvinder Singh Lovely has also backed out despite the party offering him the East Delhi seat. Despite his mentor Sheila Dikshit back in action and party rival Maken on the backburner, Lovely does not want to take a risk in the Lok Sabha race. His confidant told this writer that he would try his luck in the Assembly polls. If leaders like Sandeep Dikshit and Lovely continue to refuse to contest, the party may be forced to introduce new faces.

RLD ditches Vineet Narain

The Jain hawala diary-fame petitioner Vineet Narain has been “ditched” by the two-man Rashtriya Lok Dal, Ajit Singh and his son Jayant Chaudhary. Narain was hopeful of getting the RLD ticket from the Mathura Lok Sabha seat. But at the last minute the father and son high command gave the ticket to one Narendra Singh, whose ancestors are said to be from Rajasthan. The RLD is fighting on three seats in Western Uttar Pradesh as part of its alliance with SP and BSP. RLD sources told The Sunday Guardian that Ajit Singh and Jayant had sounded ot Narain around Diwali. A fortnight ago, Narain was with Jayant on the stage in a public rally in Mathura and delivered a speech. Jayant later confided to his trusted party workers that Narain would contest on RLD ticket from Mathura.

Journalist-cum-social activist Narain has been working in Vrindavan (which is part of the Mathura constituency) for over 20 years, restoring ponds. But some months ago the local administration took over his work on the alleged instructions of UP CM Yogi Adityanath. In the BJP too there was a tussle for the Mathura seat. Uttar Pradesh Power Minister Shrikant Sharma was keen to contest from Mathura and campaigned for shifting sitting MP Hema Malini to adjoining Fathepur Sikri. But Hema Malini refused to leave and has been fielded again from Mathura.

Indian origin Sikh in Canadian Parliament

Indian-origin Jagmeet Singh (40) has created political history in Canada by making his debut in the House of Commons as the “first non-white leader” of a major Opposition party in the country. He was elected in the federal byelections held on 25 February. On Monday, when the turbaned leader entered the House, he was cheered by all members. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau congratulated Singh.The leader of the New Democratic Party, Singh placed his hand on his heart as he walked into the House of Commons, the Lower House of Parliament, before the daily question period. He then launched his first question about housing in Burnaby-South. “Will the government commit to building half a million new affordable homes?” Singh asked.

Money raised for Nanak documentary

Sikhs in New York City have raised $100,000 for the first-ever documentary on Guru Nanak Dev. The documentary will be shown on 200 television stations all over the United States during 2019, when the Sikhs will celebrate the 550th birth anniversary of the founder of Sikhism.

Members of Gurdwara Baba Makhan Shah Lobana in New York showed their enthusiasm for this cause and they fully supported the plan presented by the National Sikh Campaign (NSC). The NSC will organise shows of this film in the US and other parts of the world. The fund raising event started with a gatka (a fighting style) show by children.