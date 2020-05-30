Shady NGOs give corona warrior certificates

As we have been writing, many unknown NGOs, shady self-styled social, political activists, minority groups, media unions and wheeler-dealers have cropped up to oblige anyone willing to shell out a hefty sum—sometimes also for free—for a “certificate of appreciation” or “dedication” or “kindness” for becoming a “Corona Warrior”. One such organisation has now issued a free “Corona Warrior” certificate for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, obviously, without his consent. This has been done by an unheard of Noida-based social and cultural organisation has “honoured” PM Modi by “giving” him a “Corona Senani Samman Patra”. This certificate in Hindi carries a picture of smiling Modi. The certificate’s citation reads (in English translation): “At the time of coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji you have set up an example of unparalleled standards in the service of the humankind. You have worked like a warrior. We wish you a great bright future and facilitate you with this ‘Corona Warrior Samman Patra’.” The certificate has been signed by “International Chairman” of an unknown “Parishad”. Interestingly, the “Parishad” has issued the same “Samman Patras” to many others, including the District Commissioner of Gautam Budh Nagar, police officers and journalists.

Many similar certificates issued by other organisations bear the four-lion State Emblem of India, logo of the World Health Organization or logo of MyGov and Fit India movements. Some organizations claim that they are “affiliated” to Union ministries. The idea is to give a general impression that these certificates are official, which they are not.

Confusions galore

The world’s fourth largest aviation market has become an arena of chaos and confusion as stranded passengers are trying to find their way into the labyrinth of boarding process put in place at airports only to be told that their trip has been cancelled. The airlines were caught unprepared to commence flights from 25 May. Several states were less than enthusiastic about letting flights in. While international civil aviation organizations have claimed that the industry will take three years to recover, our Minister claims that “we will fly normally by Diwali”! Meanwhile, a train bound for north Bihar reached Rourkela in Odisha. Perhaps, such an event may not have occurred in the history of the Railways. A cartoon on social media shows that a lost train’s driver is asking a paanwalla along the track for the directions and he guides him: from the mandir ahead turn right and ask for further directions from another paanwalla at the next mandir.

Divided States Of India

The coronavirus pandemic has made the states start acting independently. Many states are closing their borders on their own. There are cases when many came to Delhi from Ghaziabad in the morning but could not go back in the evening as in the meantime the border was sealed. The concept of the National Capital Region has no meaning as the boundaries are tight between Gurugram-Delhi and Noida-Delhi.

Some states are behaving even like a “nation”. Karnataka on Thursday first said it was banning flights and road travel from Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan, but later “clarified” that it wanted only to “restrict” flights and road passengers from these states.

And then the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister mentioned that if anyone outside the state wanted to employ UP residents they would have to take the approval of the state government. “Are we moving to a stage when we will have to hold two citizenships, one of the state of domicile and one of India?” a retired senior IAS officer of the Assam cadre wondered.

SFJ Calls from US

A large number of people in Punjab and Delhi, including this writer, received an international telephone call from the US on Friday and a tape-recorded voice in Punjabi claimed that the caller was Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, a lawyer and head of the Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), a secessionist group that supports Khalistani movement. India in 2019 banned the SFJ.

The voice asked pro-Khalistani supporters to attend on 6 June an ardas at Amritsar’s Golden Temple to observe the death anniversary of Sant Jarnail Singh Bhindrawale.

